Atlanta Celebrating the Class of 2025 honor graduates By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published May 30, 2025

ATLANTA—Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta honored their 2025 valedictorians and salutatorians during graduation ceremonies this month. Catholic students were also named the top graduates at other area schools.

Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell honors Chase Mowrey as its valedictorian and Creighton Hudkins as the salutatorian. Mowrey, a member of St. Peter Chanel Church in Roswell, will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is the son of Ashley and David Mowrey. Hudkins, a parishioner of St. Ann Church in Marietta, will be studying at the University of Notre Dame. His parents are Joseph and Stephanie Hudkins.

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School named Mary Shamon Ayala as the valedictorian and Tyler Ethan Washington as the salutatorian. Ayala worships at St. John Chrysostom Melkite Catholic Church in Atlanta. She is the daughter of Gabriela Ayala Gil and Marbeen Shamon. Ayala will be enrolled at Yale University to study cognitive science. Washington is the son of Kenya Gardner and Damein Washington. He will attend Cornell University as a psychology major.

Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta honors Pierce Hughey, valedictorian, and Alexander Jozefowicz as salutatorian. Hughey is the son of Joel and Katie Hughey. He will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to study business administration. Jozefowicz is the son of Noelle Jozefowicz. He will also attend Georgia Tech and plans to study psychology.

Marist School in Atlanta celebrates Jonathan Lee as valedictorian and Marshall Lisenby as salutatorian. Lee’s parents are Dr. Song Lee and Mr. Seok Lee. He is a parishioner of St. Brigid Church in Johns Creek. Following graduation, he will attend Northwestern University to major in chemistry or economics. Lisenby attends Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. He is the son of Sherri and Jared Lisenby. He will be enrolled in Georgia Institute of Technology to study aerospace engineering and business.

Monsignor Donovan Catholic School in Athens honors J.P. Abrigo as valedictorian. His parents are Recto and Hilda Abrigo, and the family attends St. Joseph Church, Athens. He will attend the University of Georgia this fall to study in the pre-pharmacy program. April Murillo-Mundo is the school’s salutatorian. She is the daughter of Elizabeth Mundo. A parishioner of St. Joseph Church, she will study special education and occupational therapy at the University of Georgia. Honorarian grad is Ivanna Rodriguez, daughter of Mabel and Jose Rodriguez. She attends St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville. She will study biology at the University of Georgia.

Notre Dame Academy in Duluth honors Marta Losada as valedictorian. Her parents are Joaquín Losada and Alicia Montoro. They worship at St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek. She will study biology at the University of Georgia. The academy’s salutatorian is Bianca Amadi, daughter of Stanley and Loretta Amadi. She is a parishioner of St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek. Amadi will attend Georgia Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in biochemistry.

Pinecrest Academy in Cumming names Maria de la Paz Salazar as valedictorian. She is the daughter of Margarita and Jorge Salazar. They are parishioners of St. Brendan the Navigator Church, Cumming. In the fall de la Paz Salazar will attend Georgia Institute of Technology to study business. The academy’s salutatorian is Sophie Witowski, daughter of Stephanie and Steven Witoswki. They are members of St. Brendan the Navigator Church. Witoswki will be enrolled in Georgia Institute of Technology to major in engineering.

St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville honors Sebastian Sanchez as its valedictorian. His parents are Rodrigo Sanchez and Patricia Sanchez. They worship at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Macon. Sanchez will attend the University of Notre Dame to major in theology. The salutatorian is Peyton Nguyen, son of Phuong Hoang and Phong Nguyen. He is a parishioner of Our Lady of Vietnam Church, Riverdale. Nguyen will study health sciences at Yale University.

St. Pius X High School in Atlanta names Abigail Gregory as its valedictorian. She is the daughter of Karin Flood and Blake Flood. She is a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Atlanta. Gregory will attend McGill University in Montreal and plans to major in biology. The salutatorian is Elliott Seng. Her parents are Bridget Elliott and Andrew Seng. She is a parishioner of St. Thomas More Church in Decatur. Seng will attend the University of Notre Dame to study finance and international economics.

St. John Bosco Academy in Cumming honors Isla Nappi as valedictorian. She is a National Merit Scholar. Her parents are Michael and Mary Nappi. They are parishioners of St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek. Nappi plans to attend Benedictine College to pursue a career in nursing. The salutatorian is Grace Zuniga, who is the daughter of Joe and Jessica Zuniga. She is a parishioner of St. Brendan the Navigator Church. Zuniga will attend the University of North Georgia, majoring in art.

Paul Duke STEM High School in Norcross named Xavier Powers as its salutatorian. He is the son of Steve and Kelly Powers. He is also a 2025 STAR Student and National Merit Scholar. Powers is a parishioner of All Saints Church in Dunwoody. He will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in mathematics.

Impact Academy High School in McDonough honored Kohana Thanh Nguyen as valedictorian. She is the daughter of Viet Nguyen and Trieu Nguyen. The family worships at Our Lady of Vietnam Church, Riverdale. In the fall, Nguyen will begin studying mechanical engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology.