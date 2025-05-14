Atlanta’s Catholic community celebrates new pope

Photo by Andrew Nelson Photo by Andrew Nelson Sister Margarita Martin, a member of Handmaids of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, records history as the first American-born pontiff is named. She watched from her mobile home convent in a trailer park outside Athens.

By NATALIA DURON AND NICHOLE GOLDEN | Published May 14, 2025

ATLANTA—White smoke began to waft then pour out of the Sistine Chapel’s chimney shortly after 12 p.m. on May 8. Catholic school students and teachers across the Archdiocese of Atlanta assembled in classrooms and cafeterias to watch the announcement of a new pope, while parish staff huddled around computer screens to catch a first glimpse of the successor of Pope Francis.

Diocesan employees, bishops and visitors gathered for an impromptu watch party at the Chancery of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

At 1:12 p.m. EDT, French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, protodeacon of the College of Cardinals, appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. He said: “I announce to you a great joy. We have a pope,” saying the cardinal’s name in Latin and the name by which the new pope would be called.

Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, the Chicago-born prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis, was elected the 267th pope and took the name Pope Leo XIV. He is the first North American to be elected pope.

Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, was among those watching the surprising news unfold as ministry leaders and staff clapped and cheered.

“Floored” is how Bishop Konzen described his own reaction. The bishop told others who questioned him earlier in the week that he thought an American pope was unlikely.

The new pope is a member of the Augustinian order.

“I’m just surprised on the heels of Francis, these cardinals were moved to select from a religious order,” said a pleased Bishop Konzen, himself a member of the Society of Mary. Pope Francis was a Jesuit.

“I think the name too is a hint,” said Bishop Konzen about the choice of Leo and the direction it might indicate.

Catholic News Service reported that the pope told members of the College of Cardinals that he chose his name in homage to Pope Leo XIII, recognizing the need to renew Catholic social teaching to face today’s new industrial revolution and the developments of artificial intelligence “that pose new challenges for the defense of human dignity, justice and labor.”

That most recent Leo, who served as pontiff from 1878 to 1903, is remembered for articulating the church’s teaching on social justice in a rapidly changing society. He was interested in promoting the political, theological and philosophical vision of St. Augustine, the namesake and inspiration of the new pope’s religious congregation, and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Leo XIII was also known as “the Rosary Pope” for his 11 encyclicals on Marian devotion.

At a press conference later in the afternoon at the Chancery, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., told reporters that many in the world—no matter where they live, what culture they come from or religion they profess—look to the pope for guidance.

“I think a lot of people will listen to the pope, not everybody will agree with him, but nonetheless, they are interested,” said the archbishop. “And the pope has something to say that’s rooted from 2,000 years of history.”

The pontiff’s role, said Archbishop Hartmayer, is a spiritual father to the world.

“And he, acting as a vicar of Christ, is obviously interested in everyone’s needs. Especially Pope Leo XIV, as a missionary, he understands the poor, he lived among the poor, he learned the language of the poor—and so he brings to the papacy that wealth of experience,” he said.

The archbishop also shared that because of the Holy Father’s experience as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, he is very aware of the needs of bishops worldwide.

Pope Leo XIV is fluent in several languages which will also help him connect to others.

“I don’t think we could be more excited about the choice that was made by the Holy Spirit and through the College of Cardinals,” the archbishop said.

The cardinal electors didn’t choose the new pope because he campaigned, gave good speeches or had a platform, noted Archbishop Hartmayer.

“We didn’t know those things about him, but over the last 10 days as the cardinals have been meeting in their sessions in preparation for the conclave, they listened to each other about the needs of the world and the needs of the people in the world,” he said.

Archbishop Hartmayer said the Catholic Church is experiencing an enthusiastic revival in Atlanta.

“There’s such newness, there’s growth; and that’s very hopeful,” he said.

In this Jubilee Year of Hope, many pilgrims worldwide are making the trip to Rome to get in touch with the roots of the Roman Catholic faith.

The archbishop believes this jubilee “will be a boost and that the election of this particular pope will have an effect on people of all ages, of all cultures and even all religious traditions.”

The pride of Peru

Maria Ines Llaveria, a parishioner of St. Benedict Church in Duluth, has resided in Atlanta since 1998. She was visiting Peru, her native country, when Pope Leo XIV was chosen to lead the Catholic Church.

“I’ve been filled with overwhelming emotions since his face appeared on the balcony,” she said. “He showed a very understandable, restrained emotion upon seeing so many people chanting his name. The moment he began speaking in Spanish, he won me over and earned the acceptance and love of half the world.”

Llaveria shared that the people of Chiclayo, the ones who once knew Pope Leo XIV as their bishop, watched the news broadcasts of the announcement of the pope’s election, and anticipated seeing a familiar face.

“As soon as they said ‘Roberto Francisco,’ everyone rushed out into the streets, squares and parishes to celebrate,” Llaveria said.

Pope Leo XIV’s background as a missionary in Peru resonates deeply with Llaveria. She shared that many other Peruvians “love him and are super excited that he is the pope.”

Pope Leo XIV’s support and love for the poor is inspiring to Llaveria and brings an anticipation that the faith will be revived during his papacy.

“I sincerely hope that he can guide Christians back to the Church,” Llaveria said.

She shared the cover of the Peruvian newspaper “La Republica,” featuring photographs of the then-bishop at work, including one of him wading through flood waters.

Imelda Richárd, coordinator for prison ministry for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, is also a native of Peru.

“I am very happy to have a pope that lived and ministered in my country, especially after learning he worked in the Diocese of Trujillo, where my uncle Msgr. Solano was the vicar general for many years,” said Richárd. “Listening to him addressing his Diocese of Chiclayo in perfect Spanish just moved me to tears.”

“I have always been proud to be Peruvian, but I am a bit prouder these days,” said Richárd.

Connecting with the younger generation

Caitlyn Yap, 24, sees the election of Pope Leo XIV as a pivotal moment in her faith. When news broke that the newly-elected pope was an American, Yap felt a wave of emotions.

“I was so shocked,” said Yap. “I had to reread the text from a friend multiple times to process the news. I felt a sense of pride to hear our pope was born and raised American.”

Raised in a devout household, Yap spent her youth in small groups, catechism classes and church extracurriculars in Marietta. She is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Kennesaw, and through adult faith classes has found a steadfast community of faith-centered friends.

“Nowadays I’m at church more often than I ever have been before,” she shared. “My faith has truly anchored me to who I am. I wouldn’t be who I am today without my faith and being raised up in the church.”

For young parishioners, Yap shared, this historic election is more than a matter of national pride, but a chance to renew the relationship between the church and Generation Z.

Pope Leo XIV’s papacy could spark a resurgence of faith among those who have grown distant to the church, shared Yap. She said she believes the new pope will connect to the younger population who “feel disconnected or may not even know the church.”

Yap is hopeful that Pope Leo XIV’s leadership could ignite a revival in both faith practice and catechetical understanding. She shared that she is “really looking forward to what he’s going to do at the Vatican.”

She envisions a surge in conversions and people coming back to the church and hopes for more clarity in teachings.

“And I believe he will stand and live by the Augustinian motto: ‘One mind and one heart intent upon God,’” said Yap.

Witnessing the conclave was significant for 21-year-old Jaella Mac Au. It was the first time the University of Georgia graduate had watched one as a fully practicing Catholic.

Mac Au grew up hearing that an American pope was unlikely. When she learned of Pope Leo XIV’s nationality, she was pleasantly surprised.

“I think it was the last thing that I had expected,” Mac Au said. “History was made.”

Mac Au felt affected by the countless people of different ages, denominations and beliefs who paid attention to the news.

“With so many people tuning into the conclave and Pope Francis’ funeral, I believe that people felt moved,” she said. “I pray that people felt convicted to return, start going or renew their faith in a new way this season and listen to the voice of the Lord.”

Pope Leo XIV has opened new doors for encounter with American Catholics, she believes.

“I can only hope that the youth be reminded of the universality of the church,” she said. “From flags of different countries being waved, to the first words of Pope Leo XIV being ‘peace be with all of you,’ I hope that these moments resonate with young people, and they are brought to the revelation that the Gospel isn’t a general message, but a personal invitation.”

In 2024, Mac Au participated in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage as a perpetual pilgrim, journeying across the United States on the way to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indiana. Pope Leo XIV’s background is encouraging, Mac Au said, and reminds her of the mission to spread the Gospel.

“In his first speech, he emphasized that we need to be a missionary church that builds bridges and encourages dialogue,” Mac Au said. “It is beautiful to have a shepherd who seeks not only a deep interior life, but also an active life that shares and breathes the Gospel.”

Mac Au is hopeful that Pope Leo XIV will rekindle a desire for the Eucharist.

“I pray that Pope Leo XIV helps us to remember that Jesus seeks everyone exactly where they’re at,” she shared. “I pray that there is not only a revival of heart, but a revival of hunger for our eucharistic Lord.”

A hometown follower

Two days before the announcement of Pope Leo XIV’s election, literature and theology teacher Jake Harron told his students that an American pope would never happen in their lifetimes.

Harron, 24, could not help but cry when he heard “Prevost,” on the coverage of the conclave. Already prepared with tissues, he never expected that the next pope would be someone from his hometown.

Born in Chicago, Harron felt the significance of the election on an entirely different level. He watched the announcement live with his students at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta.

Harron is excited about their shared roots in faith.

“His very witness is proof to me that I have more than it takes to grow in holiness,” he said.

Harron’s faith is rooted in tradition and shaped by moments of grace and community. In Chicago, Harron found early formation at Marmion Academy, a Benedictine all-boys military school. He later attended Benedictine College in Kansas, where he studied theology and philosophy.

For Harron, faith has always been about moments rather than words. And the moment he recognized the man who stood on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he called his parents and grandparents.

“My grandmother grew up 10 minutes from Pope Leo XIV’s South Side neighborhood, so we immediately grilled my grandfather with questions,” he said. “This city is always elated in the unexpected. We will certainly enjoy defending that a pope could come from this controversial town.”

The gritty, authentic culture, Harron said, is exactly what makes Chicago and Pope Leo XIV so special.

“Chicago is one of the oldest Catholic cities,” he said. “The Holy Spirit can’t live in anything artificial, and love it or hate it, Chicago is not artificial. The pope came from culture; a family focused on faith and a community of neighbors where the Gospel sat and dwelt.”

For young Catholics like Harron, the significance of Pope Leo XIV’s American and midwestern roots cannot not be overstated.

“I look around and already see nothing short of a movement of young people turning to faith,” he said. “I predict he will evaluate the life of the working family and help spearhead the need for love in the home again. Pope Leo XIV teaches us that a home is with Jesus wherever you go.”

Harron is excited to witness what this papacy means for his hometown and the faithful living there. He remembers walking near Buckingham fountain that commemorates St. John Paul II’s visit to Chicago in 1979 and wondering if a pope would ever visit the city again.

“I’m not going to lie; I’m most excited to hear when Pope Leo XIV visits Chicago. The joy will be uncontainable.”