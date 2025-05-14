Archbishop Hartmayer announces 2025 priest assignments

SMYRNA–Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of Atlanta, conveys the following announcements regarding priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, effective July 1, 2025:

Father José Raul De Leon, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, is appointed pastor of St. Mark Church, Clarkesville.

Father Joseph Wagner is appointed pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton.

Father Daniel Ketter, JCL, is appointed pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta.

Father Michael Onyekuru, JCD, V.F., is appointed judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Father Bradley Starr is appointed parochial vicar of St. Clare of Assisi Church, Acworth, while continuing studies in canon law.

Father Nicholas Le is appointed parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta.

Father Joseph Pottemmel, MSFS is appointed chaplain of the Monastery of the Visitation, Snellville.

Father Hieu Ha is appointed hospital chaplain of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, with pastoral ministry to the Vietnamese Catholics of St. Michael Church, Gainesville.

Msgr. Richard Lopez (senior priest) changes residence to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta.

Father Robbie Cotta (chaplain of St. Pius X High School) changes residence to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta.

Father Bryan Small is granted permission to serve ‘ad experimentum’ as a missionary priest in the Diocese of Broome, Australia.

Father Gatien Ngah is appointed chaplain of St. Mary’s Academy, Fayetteville, with residence at St. Matthew Church, Tyrone.

Father Roberto Orellana, pastor of St. Augustine Church, Covington, and a priest of the Archdiocese of Atlanta is granted retirement. We are grateful for his many years of faithful ministry.

The Society of Mary (Marists) priests who have graciously staffed the parish of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta, are being reassigned for other ministries by their provincial superior. We are grateful to Father James Duffy, SM; Father Kevin Duggan, SM; Father John Ulrich, SM, (retired) and Father Ed Sheehan, SM, (retired) for their service in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.