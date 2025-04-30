Mercy Care foot washing offers healing for Atlanta’s homeless

PHOTO BY JULIANNA LEOPOLD Homeless patients listen to Mercy Clinic volunteers on how they can keep their feet healthy while the helpers clean their feet with warm soap and water and assess any wounds, during the annual Holy Thursday foot washing event. The patients take with them a bag full of lotion, socks, nail clippers and other foot care items.

ATLANTA—Mercy Care hosted its annual foot washing event on April 17. Doctors, nurses and volunteers bent down at the feet of dozens of men and women experiencing homelessness, providing support and healing for these members of the Atlanta community.

The foot washing event, held on Holy Thursday, is inspired by Jesus’ washing of his disciples’ feet during the Last Supper. For the patients, many of whom rely on their feet as a means of transportation, the act offered both physical and spiritual relief.

Volunteers and healthcare providers cleansed clients’ feet using warm water, soap and a variety of creams and lotions. Patients with any wounds were bandaged, and for those with more serious foot ailments, doctors were on site to offer immediate care or referrals.

“Thank you very much, God bless you,” a patient said to volunteer Richard Hansen at the end of his washing session.

Hansen, an internal medical doctor and volunteer at the event, asked every patient about any problems they may be having with their feet. Catering to their concerns, Hansen listened intently to each patient and gave advice for their issues.

For many Mercy Care clients who had their feet washed by Hansen, his advice is vital in understanding proper foot care.

“This event is something I’ve always believed in,” Hansen said. “For many patients, their feet are like a car. It’s the way they get from here to there. I really try to talk to everyone about methods for washing and drying and the importance of socks.”

Each patient at the foot washing event was given an individual drawstring bag full of snacks, medicinal ointments, bandages, socks, water bottles and other essentials. The items were donated by various churches, organizations, staff members or individual donors.

Mercy Care is a federally qualified health center that specializes in treatment for homeless patients. The center offers short-term health services including dental, vision, behavioral health HIV screenings, pediatric care and other outreach to its patients.

For more complex and urgent medical needs, the center coordinates with surrounding medical centers, including Grady Memorial Hospital, to have clients treated. Additionally, patients are connected with housing, food and social services.

The center, rooted in Catholic faith, was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1831. Sister Jane Gerety, Mercy Care’s chief mission officer, said the foot washing event originated from the organization’s mission to care for the whole person. The day holds a special meaning for both the volunteers and patients, she said.

“The care of feet is really important,” Sister Gerety said. “There’s a sort of loving gesture of taking care of people’s feet. I love seeing the eye contact that’s made between the volunteers and the patients. The connection made there in that act of service is beautiful.”

For the Mercy Care patients, whose journeys are often marked by hardship, the simple act of foot-washing provides much more than medical relief, said Sister Gerety. It offers support, healing and a reminder that they matter.