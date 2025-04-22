Atlanta’s parishes hold prayer services, Masses for Pope Francis

(CNS photo/Paul Haring) Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Soamandrakizay diocesan field in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Sept. 8, 2019. The 88-year-old pope died April 21, and churches across the world are remembering him in prayer.

ATLANTA—Parishes across the archdiocese have organized prayer services and Masses for Pope Francis ahead of his funeral Mass on April 26, and in the following days. Churches holding services include:

St. Clement Church, 875 Hwy 53 SW, Calhoun will have a prayer service on Wednesday, April 23 at 6 p.m.

Our Lady of LaSalette Church, 2941 Sam Nelson Rd, Canton, will celebrate a memorial Mass for the pope on, Wednesday April 23, at 7 p.m.

St. Marguerite Church, 85 Gloster Rd, SW in Lawrenceville will have a rosary and adoration at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23. Mass celebrated by Bishop John N. Tran will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2971 Butner Rd, Atlanta, South Fulton will have a Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis on Wednesday, April 23 at 12:15 p.m. The Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited immediately following the Mass.

St. George Church, 771 Roscoe Rd, Newnan, will celebrate a Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis on Wednesday, April 23, at 7 p.m., in the main church.

Holy Spirit Church, 4465 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, will celebrate two Masses for Pope Francis. A Mass in English will be Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. A Mass in Spanish will be Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Christ our King and Savior Church, 6431 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Greensboro, will celebrate a memorial Mass for the Holy Father on Wednesday, April 23, at 5 p.m.

St. Anthony of Padua Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, will pray Morning Prayer from the Office for the Dead in the Liturgy of the Hours on Thursday, April 24 at 9:30 a.m. A recitation of the rosary will follow.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta will celebrate a Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis on Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m., at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta. Priests who wish to vest and concelebrate should RSVP to Trish Carr at tcarr@ctking.com.

Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church, 4545 Timmers Way in Norcross, will celebrate Mass for Pope Francis at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, and at 7:30 a.m. on Friday April 25.

Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Pkwy NW, Peacthree Corners will have Mass for the repose of the soul of the pope Friday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter Chanel Church, 11330 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, will have solemn evening prayer for Pope Francis from the Office of the Dead on Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

A votive Mass will be celebrated at Saint Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church for the repose of the soul of the Holy Father, on Saturday, April 26, at 12 p.m. The address for the church is 3481 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch. It is a parish of the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter (POCSP), created by the Vatican in 2012.

Our Lady of the Mount, 1227 Scenic Hwy, Lookout Mountain, will celebrate a Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis on Monday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

St. Peter Church, 200 Lafayette Pkwy, LaGrange, will have a memorial Mass for Pope Francis on Monday, April 28 at 6 p.m, and its mission, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Mission Church, 2904 Judson Bulloch Rd in Warm Springs, will have a Mass on Tuesday, April 29 at 6 p.m.

St. Katharine Drexel Mission, 40 New England Rd, Wildwood, will celebrate a Mass for the repose of the pope’s soul on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.