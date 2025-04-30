Archdiocese of Atlanta Mass celebrates, honors the life of Pope Francis

PHOTO BY JULIANNA LEOPOLD Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., was joined by Atlanta’s auxiliary bishops and many priests to celebrate a Mass for the repose of the pope’s soul April 24 at the Cathedral of Christ the King. The pope appointed Archbishop Hartmayer and each of the auxiliaries to serve in Atlanta.

SPANISH HOMILY The homily in Spanish by Father Gerardo Ceballos Gonzalez.

ATLANTA—The faithful in the Archdiocese of Atlanta gathered at the Cathedral of Christ the King on April 24 to pray for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., celebrated the Mass accompanied by the auxiliaries, Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM; Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III and Bishop John N. Tran. Priests from the archdiocese joined the Mass, and pews were packed with parishioners who held rosaries and photos of the late pontiff.

“Today, we gather as a community of faith to offer a prayer for the repose of the soul and successor of St. Peter, Pope Francis,” said Archbishop Hartmayer in his opening remarks. “We come here in the spirit of Easter, spirit of alleluia, the spirit of faith and joy. We come in the spirit of gratitude for what God has given us these past 12 years through the papacy of Pope Francis.”

He added that he and the auxiliary bishops are honored that Pope Francis appointed each one of them to the Archdiocese of Atlanta, stating that “for that, we are very grateful.”

Though his health had declined since his hospitalization in February, news of Pope Francis’ passing came as a shock to many. The cathedral’s Mass served as both a ritual of mourning and celebration of a life dedicated to helping others.

In his homily, Archbishop Hartmayer remembered Pope Francis as a man who “traveled to the world’s peripheries, bringing hope to every part of the globe,” noting his visits to 68 countries during his papacy.

Pope Francis was widely recognized for his humility and concern for the marginalized. The pontiff chose his name in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his devotion to caring for the sick and poor.

“He had the heart of the Good Shepherd,” said Archbishop Hartmayer. “He challenged the church’s ministers to be shepherds with the smell of the sheep.”

Archbishop Hartmayer highlighted the pope’s commitment to social justice, particularly through “Laudato si’,” the first papal encyclical focused on climate change and care for the environment.

“What a beautiful example he has given to us all,” he said. “He emphasized that creation is a wonderful gift that God has given us, so that we care for it and use it for the benefit of all with great respect and gratitude.”

The service drew in leaders of other faith traditions, including Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal of Ahavath Achim Synagogue, who reflected on the pope’s impact on interfaith relations.

“It was God’s characteristics that emanated justice, peace, compassion and beauty into the world,” he said. “Pope Francis emanated those same characteristics—love, kindness, compassion and justice. And although he might be gone in body, his emanations continue to come out as long you look for them and seek them.”

At a press conference after Mass, the archbishop answered questions about his thoughts from the last few days. He recalled being in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday and being stopped by strangers.

“A dozen or more people just stopped me randomly because I was dressed as a bishop,” he said. “They asked me, “Are you Catholic? We’re so sorry.”

He shared personal memories of the three encounters he has had with Pope Francis, including a private almost three-hour meeting with bishops from Georgia and Florida.

“He was just one of us,” he said. “He was so generous and answered our questions directly without hesitation.”

When asked about the pope’s legacy, Archbishop Hartmayer shared his impact will live on profoundly.

“While the pope is no longer with us here on Earth, his legacy will live on,” he shared. “He’s a spiritual leader, a giant, and no matter what faith we profess, you can’t help but listen to his words and take them to heart.”

Pope Francis was buried, per his wishes, at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome on April 26.

“Let us give thanks to the life of Pope Francis, a joyful and humble worker in the Lord’s vineyard,” Archbishop Hartmayer said in his homily. “May he rest in peace, and may his memory be eternal. May we continue to be inspired by him.”