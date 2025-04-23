A moment with Pope Francis: St. Anna parishioner reflects on spiritual encounter

Photo by Cindy Connell Palmer A rainbow overtakes the sky over the Vatican in July 2021. Cindy Connell Palmer, parishioner of St. Anna Church in Monroe, stayed in Italy with her family and enjoyed this view from their apartment. Her family remembers fondly the Angelus with Pope Francis.

MONROE—For Cindy Connell Palmer, a trip to Italy turned into a moment of spiritual significance, one that became even more meaningful following the death of Pope Francis.

Palmer, a parishioner of St. Anna Church in Monroe, visited Rome with her family in July 2021. The family of five arrived on a Sunday and hoped to hear the pope’s Angelus prayer.

“It was such close timing,” Palmer said. “We had just arrived and were quickly unloading our things when we realized our apartment overlooked the Vatican. It was like it was meant to be.”

The family quickly made their way to St. Peter’s Square and caught the end of the blessing. Just days out of the hospital at the time, Pope Francis appeared energized and full of joy, Palmer said.

“It was just so beautiful being there and reciting the Angelus prayer with him,” she said. “Seeing him in person and experiencing it all as a family was amazing.”

Still dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the streets of Italy remained quiet and unpopulated. Palmer said the Sunday crowd was small, making the encounter even more intimate and personal.

The timing of their visit coincided with the first celebration of World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, Palmer said. She recalls nuns handing out flowers to those celebrating the tradition.

Her connection to the moment extended beyond the Vatican. Years prior, she had been the caregiver for an Italian native and parishioner of St. Thomas More Church in Decatur. The two shared moments watching broadcasts on the Eternal Word Television Network, including the historic resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and the election of Pope Francis.

When news broke of Pope Francis’ death, she said she felt more peace than sorrow.

“I just felt joy because it was Easter,” she said. “The day before he passed, he was still greeting people. Even though he didn’t celebrate the liturgy, he gave a blessing. It was almost perfectly timed.”

Her admiration for the late pontiff extends deeply into his legacy. Pope Francis, the first to be named after St. Francis of Assisi, reminded Palmer so much of the saint. His love for helping the poor, she said, was most inspiring.

“He was a lot like St. Francis, he cared about everyone,” she said. “I loved that he set up areas for the homeless to get haircuts. He really cared for people.”

Palmer’s family has a history of powerful encounters. Her daughter, Hannah Palmer, received first Communion from Pope Benedict XVI at Yankee Stadium in New York. Additionally, Palmer once attended Mass with St. John Paul II in Canada.

To Palmer, Pope Francis had a significant humbleness about him that she will always remember. Now, looking back on that day in Rome, she said she would cherish that memory forever.

Recalling the day of his election, Palmer said Pope Francis’ initial warmth and smile as he greeted the crowd in St. Peter’s Square for the first time is what made him so magnetic to the world.

“I will forever remember him on the balcony there when he was first greeting everyone,” she said. “The look on his face was so sweet. That’s how I’ll remember him.”