Photo by Julianna Leopold Father John Kieran, right, joins members of the Hibernian Benevolent Society of Atlanta in front of the monument honoring Father Thomas O'Reilly at Atlanta City Hall for an annual wreath laying ceremony March 13. Father Kieran is the group's chaplain.

Atlanta Remembering a heroic Atlanta Irishman By ANDREW NELSON, Staff Writer | Published March 19, 2025

ATLANTA—Called “the first Atlantan too busy to hate,” Irish native Father Thomas O’Reilly was honored by city officials, Irish government ministers and members of the city’s oldest civic group at his annual City Hall celebration. Later, members of the Hibernian Benevolent Society of Atlanta gathered over cups of tea, Irish soda bread and scones at his parish, the Shrine of Immaculate Conception Church.

Father O’Reilly is lauded for his heroic actions to save five downtown Atlanta churches and two civic buildings from destruction during the burning of Atlanta in the Civil War. The pastor of the downtown church also served soldiers on both sides of the battle lines, tending to Union and Confederate wounded. He died at 41 in 1872.

Rev. John Smith, senior adviser to Mayor Andre Dickens, opened the event on March 13 in prayer, calling the young Irish priest an example of what it means to love as God intended. He is a constant role model to the community show God’s spirit can guide us in caring for all, said the minister.

Father John Kieran, chaplain to the society, praised the priest’s courage, noting how he ministered across battle lines to people in need of aid. He served at a tumultuous time and spoke up to military leaders. The young priest had left rural Ireland to serve in Georgia, with a fondness for the Irish community in Savannah before moving to serve the immigrants as they worked on the railroad and shaped Atlanta.

A wreath of calla lilies was placed at Father O’Reilly’s marker. The bagpipes of the Metro Atlanta Police Emerald Society piper and color guard led the procession.

“We remember the sacrifices of those who made this city great. And there’s absolutely no doubt that Father O’Reilly and his contributions was one of those,” said Dara Calleary, the minister for social protection and for rural and community development of Ireland.

The ceremony also spotlighted attention on the ties between the Emerald Isle and the Atlanta area. There are an estimated 5,000 Irish citizens living in the Peach State and some 10,000 jobs here are linked to companies headquartered in Ireland. A new office is to open called Enterprise Ireland to facilitate business connections between the Georgia and the land of saints and scholars.

Representatives of the Irish government included Calleary; Frank Groome, consul general of Ireland; and Nicole Sheils, vice consul. Paulina Guzman, of the mayor’s office of international & immigrant affairs, also attended.