Celebrate ‘Mardi Gras,’ Help Haiti Fund

CONYERS—A “Mardi Gras” party with dinner, dancing, and good times rolling, will light up St. Pius X Church parish hall on Saturday evening, Feb. 22, to benefit the sister parish of St. Pius X in Los Palis, Haiti.

All are invited to enjoy a chef-prepared dinner, an evening of dancing, and a silent auction of gift baskets, arts and crafts, and gift certificates at this fun-filled event. Mardi Gras will be celebrated from 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Pius X Church, 2621 Highway 20, SE, Conyers. Tickets are $40. Mardi Gras masks, beads and festive outfits are welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Haiti Humanitarian Fund at St. Pius X Church helps support a sister parish, Our Lady of the Presentation, in Los Palis, Haiti. A small group of parishioners, from Conyers and from Haiti, started the HHF in 1998 with Father John Kieran, who was then pastor. With those founders and other parishioners and supporters, the HHF has been helping the Haiti parish for over 25 years.

“Mardi Gras” 2025 is a fundraiser for medical staffers who operate a vital clinic at Our Lady of the Presentation and for medicines and supplies. HHF also supports annual school scholarships for children and teens, the pastor, parish buildings, and clean water and goat projects.

The February fundraiser helps greatly to sustain these projects and is a joyous evening of music, good food, and fellowship from Conyers to Los Palis. All are invited to “laissez les bon temps rouler” or let the good times roll. Come solo, with friends, or make it a date night. Tickets can be purchased online at www.haitihumanitarianfund.org or by calling 770-679-5294 and donations can be made at the website.