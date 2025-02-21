Bishop fields questions from youngsters 

Photo by Alison Stone Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III recently visited the school community at Holy Spirit Preparatory School, taking questions from the children.

ATLANTA—Students at Holy Spirit Prep School got an opportunity to question and respond to Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III during a school visit.

The visit to the independent Catholic school came during Catholic Schools Week. The bishop was there to celebrate Mass for the student body, parents, faculty and staff.

Bishop Shlesinger’s homily was interactive as he asked the students questions and listened to their answers.

The main question was “What is your favorite book?” He shared a homily based on three books he felt everyone should read. According to the bishop, the first book he’d recommend is the Bible, the second was the “The Book of Nature” as well as the “The Book of Life.”

The students, faculty and parents enjoyed listening to the lessons he shared from his favorite reads.