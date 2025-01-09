Mass dispensation information for January 10-11 By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published January 9, 2025

ATLANTA–On Thursday, Jan. 9, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., provided guidance to pastors regarding offering of Masses this weekend due to the forecasted winter weather. He dispenses the faithful from the obligation of attending Mass if it’s unsafe to travel to their churches. The archbishop’s guidance follows:

“As this winter storm approaches, pastors should consider whether it will be safe to celebrate Masses this weekend. Because the archdiocese is so large, not all parishes will be impacted in the same way.

Each pastor can make a decision about his own parish, but you should either close to the public entirely or offer ALL Masses, including vigils. If you decide to close to the public, you may consider offering one Mass on your livestream and encourage parishioners to watch the livestream and meditate on the readings. If you decide to close, I offer a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass to your parishioners.

If you decide to open, but a parishioner cannot safely make their way to the church, those parishioners are dispensed by me.

Please be assured of my prayers.”