Two parishes awarded OCP grants to strengthen music programs

PHOTO/CATHEDRAL OF CHRIST THE KING Choir members June Abbott, center, and Mary Catherine Camacho, back, sing during Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta. The cathedral is one of two parishes receiving grants from Oregon Catholic Press to strengthen music and liturgy programs.

ATLANTA —Two parishes in the Archdiocese of Atlanta have been chosen to receive OCP Parish Grants. Oregon Catholic Press, a publisher of Catholic liturgical music, awards the grant to Catholic communities across the United States who wish to enhance their liturgy and musical programs.

Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia, and Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta, received the awards in the amount of $2,400 and $2,500, respectively.

“It feels great to know that Christ Our Hope is receiving this much-needed support for our music ministry and the community,” said Father Junot Nelvy, pastor of Christ Our Hope. “Music is a key and crucial part of sharing our faith and connection with each other. The support of OCP helps us further that connection with this needed financial support.”

According to the OCP website, the grant program aims to “to provide assistance to parishes and campus ministries seeking to enhance the worship experience of their community.” Awarded grants are for liturgical and musical purposes only.

Of the several hundred parishes and ministries across the country that applied for the grant, 129 were chosen. In their application, a parish or ministry details a proposal on why the funding is needed, and how it will enhance their liturgical and musical offerings.

Ryan Beesley, director of advancement at Cathedral of Christ the King, said the grant will help the parish purchase new instruments for its music department, specifically for a continuo organ. Since a continuo organ is on wheels, the church will be able to use it for rehearsals and smaller performances or liturgies in Kenny Hall and D’Youville Chapel.

“We’re very pleased to not only get the grant, but for also how much money was granted to us,” Beesley said.

Sacred music is important to the overall church experience, Beesley noted, especially in the cathedral, which is historically designed to maximize sounds and echoes. Music can be healing for many parishioners, and with a new organ, the church experience will become more intimate and emotional, he said.

“With music, the emotions are brought to life, and you can feel the heartbeat of the Mass,” he said. “It’s why many people flock to the cathedral, and we’re happy we can continue to invest in the necessary tools for our choir and musicians.”

Father Nelvy said the parish hopes to use the grant for a multitude of purposes, including updating music equipment and expanding resources for its ministries.

“In addition to expanding our multilingual resources for the music ministry and [gaining] access to a wider digital availability of music resources, we hope to be able to finally improve the music equipment and A/V (audio/video) so needed for the church,” he said.

The musicians of Christ Our Hope, with their new access to musical resources through the grant, will contribute more to both church celebrations and Masses, Father Nelvy noted.

Beesley encourages musical directors and staff to apply for the grant regardless of whether they believe they will receive the funding or not, because “just like playing the lottery, if you don’t play, you can’t win.”

Applications for the 2025 OCP Parish Grant will open in January. To learn more about the OCP Parish Grants Program, visit www.ocp.org.