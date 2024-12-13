‘The Farm’ aims to be a spiritual destination

Photo by Andrew Nelson The Farm is located in Rockdale County, about 30 miles from Atlanta. It is newly recognized by the Archdiocese of Atlanta as a place for eucharistic adoration and worship.

MORE INFO Visit Our Loving Mother’s Children at https://olmcconyers.org. The center is located at 2324 White Rd, NE, Conyers.

CONYERS—The grotto sits in a pocket carved from the forest, with its ground rough and uneven from the exposed bedrock. A circle of small chapels dedicated to Jesus, the Blessed Mother, and revered saints from around the world fill the space. Wilted flowers and melted candles are left behind by pilgrims who had walked the paths.

This refuge for prayer and reflection is a sacred space at a retreat center in north Rockdale County, called Our Loving Mother’s Children.

This center, affectionately known as “The Farm,” has hopes to become a destination for believers, from families and individuals to parishes drawn to the quiet for renewal.

Michael O’Connor, a leader at the center called it “an oasis of peace.”

“I encourage families to come and spend the day with their children, to have a meal. We have the picnic tables and then also to pray together as a family,” said O’Connor.

In a milestone, The Farm moved closer to its goal of becoming a spiritual center for North Georgia when it gained recognition as a Catholic-serving facility in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Currently, the site has a public meditation path through the grotto, in addition to other sources to revive the spirit. There is Rosary Hill, its farmhouse dedicated to prayer and a House of Divine Will spirituality center that seats up to 100 people. It is located about 30 miles from Atlanta.

With the archdiocesan official approval, the site now hosts Masses, eucharistic adoration, and other spiritual activities.

The next goal for organizers is to raise money to construct an adoration chapel on the former farm. The nonprofit owns more than 120 acres of farmland and forest, according to the Rockdale County Assessors website.

Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, and Bishop John N. Tran visited the site. Bishop Tran blessed the shrine erected by Vietnamese Catholic honoring Our Lady of Lavang in the grotto.

On a recent trip, Bishop Konzen celebrated Mass on the grounds for about 100 people. He also blessed the plans and the land where leaders plan to erect a chapel.

He called it in an email a Catholic place of devotion for retreats and where speakers offer presentations to the faithful. It has been “a locus of inspiration” and a residence for those who are hermits or are discerning a vocation to the eremitic life, he said.

Organizers hope to erect the new chapel on a large lawn of the farm. Built to resemble a barn, the 4,700-square-foot brick structure with a bell tower and cupola is estimated to cost some $1.7 million.

The facility offers a daily schedule for devotions. Eucharistic adoration in the Spirituality Center is offered twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. weekly and overnight on the first Friday of the month from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Every day at 3 p.m., there is a rosary and other prayers.

“It’s a quiet place and they can ask for Our Mother’s help, and she often helps people,” said O’Connor, 85, a retired federal employee. He hopes this property can continue to serve as a place of silence in a world of noise.

He said another hope is that the approval of the archdiocese means local parishes would take advantage to bring their community gatherings to the grassy lawns, organize spiritual talks, lead processions and celebrate Mass. The facility has nearby homes where more than two dozen people can spend the night on retreat.

Other special events take place on the May 13, the feast day of Our Lady of Fatima, and on Oct. 13—the day on which the Lady seen in the early 20th century visions at Fatima identified herself as “Our Lady of the Rosary,” and a “dancing sun” appeared in the sky.