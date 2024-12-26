Cathedral of Christ the King honors Our Lady of Guadalupe

Photo by Tim Durski During the Dec. 11 service, mariachi music filled the Cathedral of Christ the King with serenades dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

ATLANTA—On Dec. 11 and 12, the Cathedral of Christ the King was filled with prayers, music and vibrant celebration as parishioners gathered to honor the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. As a beloved and culturally significant day for Catholics worldwide, the feast commemorates the 1531 apparition of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego.

The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is widely regarded as a symbol of faith and identity. Her message of care for the marginalized resonates with millions around the world, making the day a significant occasion for many communities.

On Wednesday, guests gathered in Kenny Hall at 6 p.m. to kick off the celebration with a novena and rosary. A cultural program followed, where music ensued, and guests danced and sang. Children danced in traditional cultural outfits, and guests enjoyed the music from Hispanic cultures.

Msgr. Francis McNamee, rector of the cathedral; Father Juan Carlos Villota Viteri and Father Jared Kleinwaechter, parochial vicars, concelebrated the 8 p.m. Mass, where rose petals were scattered among the pews and mariachi filled the cathedral.

After Mass, the mariachi musicians serenaded parishioners, and guests were invited to a reception. There, families shared a cultural feast of main dishes and desserts, including tamales and pizza.

Thursday’s celebration started at 6 p.m. with a novena and rosary in the Cathedral, and the Hispanic choir sang. Msgr. McNamee, Father Viteri and Father Kleinwaechter again concelebrated the Mass, and Aztec dancers performed and brought gifts to the altar.

After the Mass, Msgr. McNamee blessed roses that covered the frame of the Virgin Mary, and those flowers were handed to each parishioner who attended the Mass. Hundreds of guests left with a beautiful reminder of the event.

Patricia Murcia, administrative assistant of the Cathedral’s Hispanic Ministry, attended both events and said the celebration was a culmination of cultures and faith.

“Seeing everyone celebrate the Feast Day is a reminder of the beautiful traditions created by families who come together to show their love for her,” Murcia said.

The celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe is an important day for Hispanic and Latino Catholics, Murcia noted, because the Virgin Mary is a comforting figure learned about from an early age, and the love is passed through generations.

For many, the feast day offers a moment of reflection and a chance to renew one’s faith. Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen as a protector of those in need of hope, and she is a reminder that love can overcome adversity.