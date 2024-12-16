Archdiocese of Atlanta announces cancellation of Eucharistic Congress

ATLANTA—The Archdiocese of Atlanta will not host the 2025 Eucharistic Congress due to budget constraints.

Deacon Dennis Dorner, chancellor of the archdiocese, made the announcement to cancel the June 2025 congress on Dec. 16. The deacon leads the Eucharistic Congress Steering Committee.

Deacon Dorner said the bishops and leadership team examined the costs of putting on the multi-day event for thousands of people, deciding it would not be fiscally prudent. Rising costs have challenged the archdiocese in recent years, and the decision is part of an effort to be good stewards of the donations that make the event possible.

“While we will no longer be hosting the Congress in 2025, we are working on plans for a major public procession and other ways the archdiocese can celebrate and witness to the priceless gift of the Eucharist during the coming Jubilee Year of 2025,” said Deacon Dorner. “In this Year of Mission of the National Eucharistic Revival, we are reminded that our inspiration must always be the Source and Summit of our faith, the Eucharist. Atlanta’s Eucharistic Congress started there and that is where we wish to return.”

The deacon noted that during this revival, many of the faithful have taken to the streets for processions and other public witnesses of faith. Deacon Dorner acknowledged the disappointment for those who attend the congress and those who work to make it such a wonderful event.

“We are so deeply grateful to every person who has participated in this event during its 26-year history. Your faith is an inspiration and a gift,” he said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted cancellations in 2020 and 2021, Atlanta’s Eucharistic Congress returned in June 2022 to the Georgia International Convention Center for the 25th congress.