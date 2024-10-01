Photo by Graydon Broms Glory to God hoodies are among the designs created by Catholic City Catholic in Athens, a student start-up.

Athens Student start-up offers Catholic apparel By ALLISON MAWN, Special to the Bulletin | Published October 1, 2024

ATHENS—Matthew 28 says to go make disciples of all nations. Five students at the University of Georgia are acting on that mission with their small business, Classic City Catholic.

CCC is an online-based business creating what Chief Communications Officer Leigh Blanchard describes as Christian streetwear. The company motto is “Clothing that speaks Truth.” As its website says, the company aims to “bring the message of the Gospel to the world.”

Blanchard, Elijah Baker, Eleyna Gonzalez, Melania Pacheco and Ryan Jenks are working to create clothes honoring Jesus, while also reminding people that being cool and being Catholic are not mutually exclusive ideas.

“It’s a Catholic, Christian clothing brand that has an emphasis on trying to show the true presence of Christ through clothes,” CEO and co-founder Ryan Jenks says.

CCC founders hope that their clothing will open conversations about Christ.

“We’re really hoping to inspire people to be bold about their faith and feel like they can have those conversations,” Blanchard said. “Someone could be like, ‘Hey, I like your shirt,’ and you’re like, ‘Thank you so much. Let me tell you about what this verse on it means.’”

What is the guiding principle of Classic City Catholic? In a word, intentionality. Everything CCC does revolves around Christ, Blanchard said. The key to losing focus and avoiding comparison? Doing everything for the glory of God.

“What I’m doing is for the glory of the Lord, so I’m going to keep doing it,” Blanchard said. “I’m gonna keep doing it well.”

The intentionality of upholding honest, Christian values flows through every aspect of the company. The students pray often in their work, create with love and carefully research contractors and suppliers to make sure they aren’t supporting an unethical business just to save a few dollars.

The idea for Classic City Catholic began just over a year ago, in August 2023, and finally came to fruition in May of this year. The spark came from one of the UGA Catholic Center’s priests, Father Brian McNavish, mentioned wanting to expand merchandise for the Catholic Center. But Jenks and Eleyna Gonzalez, the two co-founders, had the goal to grow their business beyond the Athens area. And expand they have, getting some orders from as far away as Arizona, New York, Texas and Missouri.

With the school year having just kicked off in August, CCC is getting their groove back. During the summer, with everyone scattered around, it was a bit of a struggle, Jenks said. The UGA Catholic Center community provides a welcoming, energizing foundation that inspires the Classic City Catholic crew.

So what’s next? The students aim for more merch drops, and hopefully to develop design partnerships with various Catholic and Christian churches and groups throughout Georgia—and hopefully, one day, beyond.

Among their designs are Glory to God hoodies, and All Are Welcome and Burning Bush t-shirts.

To learn more about Classic City Catholic, visit classiccitycatholic.com. Jenks noted that prayers for the business and its people are deeply appreciated.