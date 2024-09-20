St. Mary Magdalene Church: Celebrating a quarter century 

Photo by M. Golden St. Mary Magdalene Church in Newnan was one of the host churches for the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in June. This month, the Coweta County parish marks its 25th anniversary with a Mass and family fun day Sept. 29.

NEWNAN—St. Mary Magdalene Church is celebrating a significant milestone: its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, this vibrant faith community has been a cornerstone of spiritual growth, community service and fellowship in East Coweta County.

Anniversary celebrations have been thoughtfully planned to reflect the church’s humble beginnings, involvement in the community and its dedication to faith and service.

A history of faith and service

In the fall of 1999, the Archdiocese of Atlanta directed the creation of a mission in the rapidly growing area of Sharpsburg. Under the guidance of Father John Walsh, then-pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Peachtree City, the Sharpsburg Catholic Mission was born.

St. Mary Magdalene has grown from a small gathering of 218 faithful believers gathered at a local elementary school gymnasium to celebrate the first Mass. Shortly thereafter, the community began holding weekly Mass at a high school cafeteria, lovingly referred to as “Chapelteria.” It grew to a flourishing congregation in a facility built in 2006 nestled on 35 acres of land surrounded by woods in the eastern part of Coweta County south of Atlanta.

Since its inception, SMM has been fortunate to be guided by exceptional leaders. This began with its first full-time priest, Father Joseph Morris, in 2000, followed by Father Dan Fleming in January 2002, and continuing with Father Terry Crone, who has served as pastor since 2013. Over the past 25 years, the church has become known for its welcoming atmosphere, robust community outreach programs and strong spiritual leadership.

Anniversary Mass

The centerpiece of the celebrations is the Anniversary Mass, to be held on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., will celebrate the liturgy, which will be attended by clergy from neighboring parishes, community leaders and former parishioners who have moved away but remain connected to St. Mary Magdalene in spirit.

Community picnic and family fun day

Immediately following the Mass, the church grounds will transform into a festive celebration, and all are welcome to attend. The church will have a potluck style picnic with the Knights of Columbus providing grilled hamburgers and hotdogs. Activities will include games and inflatables for children, live music, and more.

25-hour eucharistic adoration

As part of the celebration, the church invites all to join its 25-hour eucharistic adoration starting Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. and concluding on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. Individuals and families are encouraged to spend at least 25 minutes in adoration before the Blessed Sacrament.

As St. Mary Magdalene celebrates its 25th anniversary, there is a profound sense of gratitude for the past and enthusiasm for the future. Eastern Coweta County has experienced significant growth in recent years, bringing new families and vibrant energy to the community. In response, SMM has expanded to meet the spiritual and communal needs of a growing congregation, including most recently, the construction of Annunciation Hall to accommodate faith formation classes and the preschool. Over the last four years, SMM grew from 800 families to 1,250. The parish has enhanced programs, increased outreach, and is committed to continuing the mission of faith and service to welcome all who join in the journey.

Everyone is welcome to join in the celebrations. For more information on events and how to participate, visit St. Mary Magdalene’s website at https://www.smmcatholic.org/ or contact the parish office at 770-253-1888.