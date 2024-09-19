Pregnancy Aid Clinic to celebrate 40th anniversary at ‘An Evening for Life’  

Photo Courtesy of Christine Clements Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., center, and Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, right center, are photographed with other clergy members attending last year’s Evening for Life fundraiser. The archbishop will offer the blessing for this year’s gala to be held Oct. 27 at the Georgia Aquarium.

MORE INFO To register for the gala, visit www.pregnancyaidclinic.com.

ATLANTA—Pregnancy Aid Clinic (PAC) will host “An Evening for Life” gala on Oct. 27 at the Georgia Aquarium. As the clinic’s largest event of the year, An Evening for Life will celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary and raise funds to continue its crucial work in the community.

PAC, an independent non-profit organization endorsed by the Archdiocese of Atlanta and funded by donors, provides free medical services to pregnant women in need, as well as counseling and parenting classes, among other services.

The fundraiser’s goal is $500,000, to be spread between the three clinic locations in Roswell, Atlanta and Forest Park.

Sarah Weikert, executive director of PAC, said this year’s gala will be an unforgettable experience in celebrating the anniversary and the mission of strengthening families.

“It’s such an honor to be leading the night and organization because the work that is done is phenomenal,” Weikert said. “Forty years is a long time, it’s incredible. We are so grateful to be able to provide these free medical services and keep our three clinics operating because of our donors.”

Tim Tebow, former professional football player, renowned pro-life activist and author will lead the fundraiser as the keynote speaker. Tebow will share stories of his passion to protect life.

“We are so excited and honored that Tim will talk about his pro-life message and infuse that into our donors,” Weikert said. “His commitment to life and faith echoes our own Catholic values.”

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM, Conv., will open the night with a blessing.

Along the backdrop of marine life, guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner with passionate leaders and fellow parishioners who believe in the sanctity of life. Live jazz music will be played throughout the night.

Guests will be able to participate in silent and live auctions. Autographed Tebow merchandise, pilgrimage packages and travel packages are among the items being auctioned. The evening will also feature a chance to win a “Golden Ticket,” in which the winner will be prized a European trip.

The event is open to any guests, and tickets are on sale.

“A big part of our program is the empowerment of families; to help them make healthy life decisions and give them encouragement,” Weikert said. “We’re a major support system for many women, men and families. And to ensure that our services stay free and accessible to our community, we need to raise these funds.”