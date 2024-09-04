Pinecrest students learn skills for the future 

CUMMING—Pinecrest Academy students are gearing up for this fall’s robotic competition as the private school debuts a robotics club for the 2024-2025 school year.

Some 19 students participated in “spring training,” eager to understand computer programming, mechanical design and teamwork.

“We’ve been floating around the idea of a competitive robotics team for a while now, but thanks to the help and support of some dedicated families and students, we’re ready to provide our students with this new outlet for their innovative spirit and collaborative ingenuity,” explains Carter Mayville, PreK3-8th grade dean of academics.

The club assembled a team of coaches and parent volunteers. Mary Claire Klooster, a former computer science teacher at Pinecrest Academy, serves as coach.

During the fall competition season, Pinecrest will field two teams. A 4th-6th grade team will participate in their first Lego League Challenge competition, and a 7th-9th grade team will participate in their first Tech Challenge competition.