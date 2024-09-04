Ghanaian Catholic community in Atlanta marks a decade 

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., gathered with the Ghanian Catholic Community July 28 for a 10th anniversary Mass, and is pictured here with choir members.

NORCROSS—The Ghanaian Community in the Archdiocese of Atlanta recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

It is hosted at Norcross’ St. Patrick Church. The first celebration was held in June 2014 under the leadership of Father Refugio Onate.

Today, there are about 200 adult members of the community, not just from Ghana, but believers from other African countries—Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Tanzania among others.

Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., presided at an anniversary Mass with the community July 28. The group’s current chaplain is Father Anthony Baffour-Awuah.