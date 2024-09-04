Norcross
Ghanaian Catholic community in Atlanta marks a decade
Published September 4, 2024
NORCROSS—The Ghanaian Community in the Archdiocese of Atlanta recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.
It is hosted at Norcross’ St. Patrick Church. The first celebration was held in June 2014 under the leadership of Father Refugio Onate.
Today, there are about 200 adult members of the community, not just from Ghana, but believers from other African countries—Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Tanzania among others.
Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., presided at an anniversary Mass with the community July 28. The group’s current chaplain is Father Anthony Baffour-Awuah.
