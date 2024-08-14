Youth in Mission joins Archdiocese of Atlanta 

Photo Courtesy of YIM High school student Luis Jaime, left, in this 2021 photo cuts wood for a new Guatemalan home with the St. Joseph Church mission team. His trip to serve others was made possible in part by a scholarship from Youth in Mission.

MORE INFO: As Youth in Mission becomes a ministry of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, the new contact for donations is the Office of Mission Advancement at https://bit.ly/YiMArchAtl.

ATLANTA—Lizzy Niswonger traveled by two planes, a two-hour water ferry and two buses to get to the Costa Rican village, which became her home for 10 days.

While the heavy lifting during her college spring break was constructing a community chapel, Niswonger felt the real work was interior.

The March trip “put life into a new perspective. We do a lot of fasting when we go on those mission trips. We pretty much are not on our phones at all,” said Niswonger, 22. “We’re really entering into the community and the space that we’re invited into. And both times, but especially on this mission trip in Costa Rica, we saw just so much joy and peace and so much goodness in so many simple things.”

She found it difficult during her last spring before graduation to juggle life as a full-time student and nursing assistant while raising the $3,150 to pay for the trip. One of the largest donations was a $500 scholarship from the Youth in Mission (YiM) charity. The scholarship came from the Knights of Columbus at her home parish, St. Joseph Church in Marrietta. Her church community also contributed $500.

As an independent nonprofit, YiM helps teenagers and young adults cover mission trip costs to serve those in need. In June, it was announced YiM would become an archdiocesan organization, based in the Office of Mission Advancement.

TV appearance helps spur its growth

Marietta native Pip Arnold, who appeared in season two of NBC’s “The Voice,” started the nonprofit. During his run on the national talent show, he shared the influence of a mentor—the late Stewart Hay. Arnold praised how the businessman dedicated time to serving the needy in the world. Arnold served on mission trips organized by Hay.

Since then, the organization has relied on its supporters—from individuals to corporate sponsors—who have reached into their pockets to make contributions or bought merchandise to raise money to help fulfill the goals of young people to serve.

As it began a dozen years ago, the Holy Spirit directed YiM’s work so organizers were confident it could fill a vital role in “encouraging more youth to step up and step out to serve Jesus in the mission fields,” said Chris Arnold, a founder.

The small volunteer-run charity faced challenges due to growth, including managing more students seeking help, handling increased donations and dealing with financial reporting.

Since 2012, some $273,210 has been raised for 434 young missionaries and 14 mission organizations, reported YiM.

Arnold said one of the proudest achievements is fostering connections between the young men and women excited to do the mission work and “real local people donating.” These connections allow students to show the impact of their work and build lasting relationships with their donors.

“They send photos and testimonies of their missions to their YiM donors, and some have even met for lunch to better connect,” wrote Chris Arnold in an email. In addition, the archbishops of Atlanta have always been supportive, attending the scholarship award nights and blessing the efforts, she said.

Effort helps young adults serve

Christian Long is a third-year leader of the Catholic outreach program at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville. He directed the FOCUS mission trip to rural Costa Rica. Among the nine students on the trip, two received Youth in Mission scholarships.

People donate if they see students are passionate, but asking for money stresses college students, in addition to committing to the work and traveling, he said. Long said he’ll direct students to apply to YiM to give their money raising efforts a boost.

As the charity becomes part of the archdiocese, Arnold believes the same support and care for young people and benefactors will continue.

The new point of contact for donations is the Office of Mission Advancement.

These trips open the eyes of young people to see the less fortunate and they are changed, she said. Students can “focus on serving Christ and helping others on their individual mission trips without struggling to fund travel fees,” said Arnold.

Niswonger said college students would find greater fulfillment serving others than by spending a spring break trip focused on hanging out beachside with friends.

“It is the best way you could spend your spring break, because it is a very tiring way to spend your spring break, but it is so fulfilling,” she said. “And when we’re in Costa Rica, we were working very hard. There were long days of construction and encountering people in the village, but we also had so much rest, and we were right on the beach. We could literally walk to the beach.”