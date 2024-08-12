‘Final Audition’ playwright incorporates Catholic faith into production 

Photo Courtesy 3rd Act Productions Katelin Chesna, who plays Sally in “Final Audition,” talks to God during her opening monologue. Chesna attended Mother McAuley Catholic High School in Chicago. She grew up only a few miles from playwright and director John Ruane. They had never met before arriving in Atlanta.

MARIETTA—”Final Audition, Last Chance for the Role of a Lifetime,” an inspirational new comedy written and directed by Catholic playwright, John Ruane, presents the story of actress Sally Cochrane, who has worked for 30 years trying to land one big break to launch her career, but is ready to give it all up and go back to Normal (Illinois).

Throughout the play, Sally talks to God, praying for guidance and help to understand the path he wants her to take. In her 20s, she aspired to become a famous actress but could never land her one big break. Over the next 30 years, the challenges she faced are revealed with her connection to God a constant, leaning on the Lord for help and strength.

“I believe Catholics will strongly relate to Sally and her devotion to the Lord,” said Ruane, a parishioner of St. Peter Chanel Church in Roswell.

The play will premiere at The Art Place Theatre in Marietta on Friday, Sept. 6 and runs through Sept. 14.

Final Audition transports the audience back to 1993 in the Old Town neighborhood of Chicago, where they will meet Sally, who manages the Wells Street Hotel to support herself. When she learns that famous director, Nick Michaels, is returning to his roots to cast his next Broadway play with Chicago actors, Sally is torn between doing one final audition or just going back to Normal. She asks God for help in making the decision.

The Wells Street Hotel is an establishment that mainly houses actors. Sally must keep order among the eccentric group of Broadway hopefuls, characters who reveal their quirks and foibles as they get to know each other preparing for the big audition. The comedy arises from their anxieties, interactions and quest for respect.

“The audience gets to know this hopeful group of actors and so much of the comedy comes out of their interactions,” said Ruane, who is the author of two best-selling Catholic books, “Parish the Thought” and “Parish the Thought Too.” “But it is Sally’s story that is the focus of the play, revealing the struggles she has faced and challenges she has overcome in a three-decade pursuit of her dream.”

Final Audition’s professional cast includes Justin Dilley, Destinee Monet, Harry Wendorff, Ryan Siegel, Noel Olken, Nicolette Acosta, Joseph McNabb and leading lady, Katelin Chesna.

Prior to the show, the best alternative rock music hits from 1993 will be played with the voice of legendary Chicago TV & Radio personality, Bob Sirott, introducing the songs and reporting the big news from that year.

“Throughout the play, there are many poignant moments, as well as hilarious character interactions, and fun musical scenes,” said Ruane about his sixth stage production. “At our staged reading, one audience member described the play as ‘hilarious with heart.’ I think that sums it up perfectly.”

More information on the September production is available at www.Finalaudition.net where tickets can be purchased, with student discounts. Final Audition is produced by 3rd Act Productions.