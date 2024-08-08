Belmont Abbey College Alumnus professes vows Published August 8, 2024

Belmont, N.C.—On July 11, Belmont Abbey celebrated the first profession of vows of Brother Gabriel Hamilton, formerly known as John Paul Hamilton, an alumnus of Belmont Abbey College’s Class of ‘20.

The profession took place during the monastic community’s Conventual Mass, attended by Brother Gabriel’s family and friends and members of the college community.

Brother Gabriel professed with vows binding for three years, stability in the community, fidelity to the monastic way of life, and obedience according to the Rule of St. Benedict. As a temporarily professed monk, Brother Gabriel will continue his prayer and discernment to explore his calling to the monastic life.

Brother Gabriel, an alumnus of Belmont Abbey College and a graduate of the Honors College, completed his studies in 2020 with a major in English. The new monk grew up in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.