Holy Spirit celebrates 60 years by hosting Mass of the Americas 

Photo by Christine Clements (Christine Marie Photography) Father Luke Ballman, pastor, was homilist for the anniversary Mass at Holy Spirit Church on Pentecost Sunday.

MASS OF THE AMERICAS The Mass of the Americas will be Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4465 Northside Drive Northwest Atlanta. RSVP for the Mass for planning purposes at hsccatl.com/MOTA.

ATLANTA—Holy Spirit Church, which launched its 60th anniversary year on Pentecost Sunday, will continue the celebration by hosting “Mass of the Americas” Tuesday, July 16. The Mass of the Americas, commissioned by Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco, is composed by Frank La Rocca. The Mass is a twinned tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe and Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception. It will be the Atlanta premiere of the Mass.

A special community

Holy Spirit parishioners assembled May 19, Pentecost Sunday, for Mass and a gathering afterward to mark the community’s six decades.

Father Luke Ballman began serving as pastor of Holy Spirit in July 2023. He had previously served as a parochial vicar there from 2001-2005, and as a seminarian the summer of 2000.

In an email, he wrote about what makes Holy Spirit special.

“Even though Holy Spirit Catholic Church has seen tremendous growth since the inception of the parish in 1964, we have not lost the sense of community and welcome that has always been a hallmark of the parish,” he wrote “Visitors usually comment on the sense of warmth and welcome they receive from the moment they walk through our front doors.”

In recent years, Holy Spirit added adoration on Sunday mornings as well as confessions.

“This emphasis on worship of Jesus Christ, healing, and meditation on the Paschal Mystery strengthens our Catholic identity and serves the needs of parishioners and the broader Catholic community,” added Father Ballman.

The priest also noted that the parish has been blessed with fine clergy. He expressed gratitude to Msgr. Edward Dillon, who led the community for 36 years, and then-Deacon Tom Shuler (now Father Shuler) for helping him in the early years of navigating priesthood.

Father Ballman shared that an active Hispanic presence is another blessing. The church celebrates two Spanish Masses every Sunday. The anniversary Mass was bilingual, and the parish picnic was a multicultural celebration. The Latino community hosts a “Taste of Mexico” celebration twice a year.

Father Ballman said that it can be tempting to take the historical aspects of faith for granted. “Celebrating our history honors our rich traditions as a universal Church and as a parish. It allows us to see ourselves as the local embodiment of the faith founded by Jesus Christ and spread throughout the world,” he said.

Catherine Fuss became a Holy Spirit parishioner in 1965 when she was born. She remembers going to school at Christ the King but doesn’t recall ever attending weekly Mass anywhere other than Holy Spirit.

Her parents, Johnny and Esther Warren, were married at St. Thomas More but quickly found Holy Spirit as their church home. The Warrens were always active in the parish. Her dad sang in the choir, filling in as an organist and pianist and her mother took on many volunteer roles, later working at the parish for Msgr. Dillon.

For Fuss, the memories of receiving her sacraments there are clear. She recalls setting up their own folding chairs for Mass in the circular all-purpose building in the early days of the parish.

The old St. Mary’s chapel was such a treasure that many parishioners lined up to receive a “piece” of the chapel as a new one was built, said Fuss. “I have a kneeler in a prayer space in my home, and it’s a treasure,” she said.

Fuss is involved in the Women’s Club, leads a small group in the Women of the Word spiritual group, is an extraordinary minister, co-leads a prayer group called Blessed Ladies of St. Monica’s Mantle and established SoulCore classes

Fuss said Holy Spirit has retained its close-knit feel over the years.

“Despite being such a big parish, there are so many pockets of ministries and groups that there truly is a place for anyone–any age, background, need,” she said.

Felix de Golian is also a longtime member of Holy Spirit. He ushers, takes part in morning rosaries regularly and is a member of Fideles, “the faithful ones.”

“It just makes all of us feel good,” he said of the various spiritual offerings.

de Golian lives within a mile of the church but says that due to its wide range of activities, the church attracts many who are willing to drive a bit farther.

“They’re coming from Vinings, coming from Smyrna, because they like it,” he said.

Mass of the Americas

As part of the church’s 60th anniversary celebration the Benedict XVI Institute for Sacred Music and Divine Worship will bring the Schola Benedictus XVI, a 16-voice ensemble conducted by the Dallas maestro Dr. Alfred Calabrese, along with a small orchestra. The Mass begins at 7 p.m. on July 16, celebrated by Archbishop Cordileone.

Two years ago, Pope Francis called for a nine-year Novena and events to prepare for the 500th anniversary of the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 2031. This unity Mass to Our Lady is a response to that call. The Mass uses Spanish, Latin, English and Nahuatl (the Aztec language Our Lady spoke to St. Juan Diego). It takes classic Mexican folk hymns and weaves them throughout music elevating them into the high sacred music tradition of the church.

All are invited to attend the Mass. For hospitality planning purposes, RSVP at hsccatl.com/MOTA.