Pinecrest grad excels in America’s pastime

CUMMING—Ben Gobbel, a member of the class of 2018 of Pinecrest Academy, is playing AA baseball.

The Los Angeles Angels assigned infielder Ben Gobbel to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from High-A Tri-City.

Gobbel appeared in 33 games for the Dust Devils to open the season, hitting .286 with five home runs and 19 RBI.

Gobbel was the Dust Devils team leader in home runs and RBI. The righty was recently named Northwest League Player of the Week on May 12 after hitting .320 with three home runs during the team’s series in Eugene.

Gobbel was signed by the Angels as an undrafted free agent in 2022 following his collegiate career at Belmont Abbey where he played from 2019 to 2022.