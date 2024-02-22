A milestone for Transfiguration’s Stephen Ministry 

Members of the trained Stephen Ministry at Transfiguration Church. The lay ministry has operated at the parish for nearly three years.

MARIETTA—It’s been almost three years since Transfiguration Church started its Stephen Ministry to provide one-to-one, Christ-centered care to people.

The lay ministry began in 2021 with former pastor Father Fernando Molina-Restrepo and has continued to be encouraged by Father Eric Hill, a longtime advocate.

The outreach honors Stephen named in the Acts of the Apostles, who was commissioned by the apostles to provide care and Christian witness in the community. Many people engage the ministry when dealing with grief, job loss, divorce, sickness, family issues, caregiving and everyday life stresses. Stephen Ministers are paired men to men, women to women for personalized, face-to-face care that usually takes the form of one hour per week and last as long as the care is needed.

Stephen Ministers undergo 50 hours of classroom training, plus at least another 50 hours of preparation, reading and studying before being commissioned to serve.

The Stephen Ministry at Transfiguration welcomes referrals in the vicinity of their parish in Marietta. If you or someone you love are interested in learning more about the support and care offered by Stephen Ministry, contact StephenMinistry@Transfiguration.com.