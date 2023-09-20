New executives at SVdP Georgia  

ATLANTA—St. Vincent de Paul Georgia announced the appointment of Bea Perdue as senior director of philanthropy and Brian Dooling as director of marketing and communications. Both will be based at the Chamblee Customer Service Center.

As the new senior director of philanthropy, the organization’s head development position, Perdue will spearhead the organization’s philanthropic endeavors, foster strategic partnerships and drive sustainable fundraising efforts to support the organization’s mission.

Perdue most recently led U.S. development efforts at World Reader, and previously held senior philanthropy roles at MedShare, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity and Middle Tennessee State University.

As the new director of marketing, Dooling has a deep understanding of strategic marketing, branding and communications that will play a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s mission.

Dooling most recently led marketing and development with the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

To learn more about St. Vincent de Paul Georgia’s programs, visit svdpgeorgia.org.