Photo by Palash Maity Bishop John N. Tran ordained Christopher Daniels as a transitional deacon Aug. 12 at St. Brendan the Navigator Church for the Legionaries of Christ.

Atlanta Ministry milestones achieved Published September 20, 2023

ATLANTA—Men with roots in the Archdiocese of Atlanta recently celebrated milestones in their ministries.

Father Sylvester Tan pronounced his final vows as a member of the Society of Jesus. It took place on Aug. 12. in St. Charles Borromeo Church in Grand Coteau, Louisiana. He was ordained a priest in 2017.

Father Tan grew up in Our Lady of Assumption Church, Brookhaven, with his mother Bernadette Tan and his late father Nguyen Tan. He is a doctoral student in theology at Southern Methodist University.

Rev. Mr. Christopher Daniels, a 2008 graduate of Pinecrest Academy, was ordained a transitional deacon on Saturday, Aug. 12 at St. Brendan the Navigator Church in Cumming. Bishop John N. Tran, auxiliary bishop of Atlanta, celebrated the ordination Mass.

Deacon Daniels began attending Pinecrest Academy in kindergarten. He graduated from high school in 2008, a member of the second graduating class.

The ordination marks the last step before his priestly ordination in April 2024. Deacon Daniels will be the first Pinecrest graduate to be ordained a Legionary of Christ priest. His new assignment is working with youth in Spain. He is the son of Chris and Lucy Daniels and brother to Chelsea Spain and Angela Piszek.