Atlanta
Catholic Schools Week honorees exemplify faith, excellence and service
By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published February 5, 2021
ATLANTA—Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta marked Catholic Schools Week Jan. 31-Feb. 6, a national observance focusing on faith-building, academic and community contributions of the schools. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
Schools celebrated with special Masses, activities like “Wear your favorite color day” and religion bees.
One staff member from each school is recognized as an outstanding employee of the year, as well as a principal of the year and parish preschool director of the year, chosen by their peers. Unable to hold the traditional archbishop’s banquet to honor staff due to the pandemic, the Office of Catholic Schools used its social media platforms to pay tribute to the employees.
This year’s honorees from the 18 archdiocesan and six independent Catholic schools are:
Archdiocesan Catholic Schools
Blessed Trinity High School – Michael Henry
Christ the King School – Katie Callahan
Holy Redeemer Regional School – MaryLee Sleeth
Immaculate Heart of Mary School – Teresa Moon
Our Lady of Mercy High School – Cynthia Launay-Fallasse
Our Lady of the Assumption School – Gretchen Conboy
Our Lady of Victory Regional School – Christine Krabel
Queen of Angels Regional School – Tom Lillis
St. Catherine of Siena School – Theresa Signaigo
St. John Neumann Regional School – Joan Travis
St. John the Evangelist School – Karen Rorabaugh
St. Joseph Parish School, Athens – Julie Nguyen
St. Joseph School, Marietta – Melinda Setchell
St. Jude the Apostle School – Amy Beck
St. Mary’s School – Melanie Ferguson
St. Peter Claver Regional School – Debra A. Hood
St. Pius X High School – Marian Rosenberg and Steve Spellman
St. Thomas More School – Tim Beck
Preschool Director of the Year – Kathy Hampton – St. Thomas Aquinas Preschool
Principal of the Year – George Wilkerson – Our Lady of Victory Regional School
Independent Catholic Schools:
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School – Stanmore Hinds
Holy Spirit Preparatory School – Emily Labbe’
Marist School – Dr. Jerry Aull
Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School – Anna Conti
Notre Dame Academy – Jennifer Atkinson
Pinecrest Academy – Missy Collins
Meet each honoree at https://www.facebook.com/CatholicSchoolsATL/.