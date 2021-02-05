Catholic Schools Week honorees exemplify faith, excellence and service

Georgia Bulletin Photo George Wilkerson of Our Lady of Victory, center, was congratulated at being named Principal of the Year for the 2020-21 school year, by Catholic Schools Superintendent Hal Plummer, at left, Tyrone’s Mayor Eric Dial, right, and fourth-grade students Zara Whatley, left, and Isabella Nguyen, right.

VIDEOS Archbishop Hartmayer speaks about Catholic schools at vimeo.com/507137830. A congratulatory video for the honorees may be viewed at vimeo.com/505805365.

ATLANTA—Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta marked Catholic Schools Week Jan. 31-Feb. 6, a national observance focusing on faith-building, academic and community contributions of the schools. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

Schools celebrated with special Masses, activities like “Wear your favorite color day” and religion bees.

One staff member from each school is recognized as an outstanding employee of the year, as well as a principal of the year and parish preschool director of the year, chosen by their peers. Unable to hold the traditional archbishop’s banquet to honor staff due to the pandemic, the Office of Catholic Schools used its social media platforms to pay tribute to the employees.

This year’s honorees from the 18 archdiocesan and six independent Catholic schools are:

Archdiocesan Catholic Schools

Blessed Trinity High School – Michael Henry

Christ the King School – Katie Callahan

Holy Redeemer Regional School – MaryLee Sleeth

Immaculate Heart of Mary School – Teresa Moon

Our Lady of Mercy High School – Cynthia Launay-Fallasse

Our Lady of the Assumption School – Gretchen Conboy

Our Lady of Victory Regional School – Christine Krabel

Queen of Angels Regional School – Tom Lillis

St. Catherine of Siena School – Theresa Signaigo

St. John Neumann Regional School – Joan Travis

St. John the Evangelist School – Karen Rorabaugh

St. Joseph Parish School, Athens – Julie Nguyen

St. Joseph School, Marietta – Melinda Setchell

St. Jude the Apostle School – Amy Beck

St. Mary’s School – Melanie Ferguson

St. Peter Claver Regional School – Debra A. Hood

St. Pius X High School – Marian Rosenberg and Steve Spellman

St. Thomas More School – Tim Beck

Preschool Director of the Year – Kathy Hampton – St. Thomas Aquinas Preschool

Principal of the Year – George Wilkerson – Our Lady of Victory Regional School

Independent Catholic Schools:

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School – Stanmore Hinds

Holy Spirit Preparatory School – Emily Labbe’

Marist School – Dr. Jerry Aull

Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School – Anna Conti

Notre Dame Academy – Jennifer Atkinson

Pinecrest Academy – Missy Collins