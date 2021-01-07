Deacon Sparks of St. Peter Chanel Church dies December 29 Published January 7, 2021

Facebook

Twitter

MARIETTA—Deacon Scott Alan Sparks of Marietta died on Dec. 29. He was 71 years old.

A deacon at St. Peter Chanel Church in Roswell, he was retired from IBM. Deacon Sparks was ordained to the permanent diaconate in 2007 by Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory.

Deacon Sparks was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Sparks and sister, Beth Benson. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sparks; children, Lisa Guethlein, Lance Sparks and Joshua and daughter-in-law Candice Sparks; mother, Edith Sparks; grandchildren, Jayde Sparks, Jackson Sparks, Jesse Sparks, Laure Guethlein, Kelly Guethlein and Russell Sparks; great-grandson Roman Vargas; brother and sister-in-law, Randall and Lily Sparks.

A funeral mass was held Jan. 1 at St. Peter Chanel Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Peter Chanel.