Bill Shlesinger, father of Bishop Shlesinger, dies October 25 

Facebook

Twitter

MOUNT VERNON, Va.—Bernard Edward (Bill) Shlesinger Jr. of Mount Vernon, Virginia died at his home on Oct. 25. He was 96 years old.

Mr. Shlesinger is predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Rita B. Shlesinger and his son, John E. Shlesinger. He is survived by his six children: Robert E. Shlesinger of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania; Kathleen S. O’Hern of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; James E. Shlesinger (Jodi) of Alexandria, Virginia; Anne M. Shlesinger of Alexandria, Virginia; Jean M. Shlesinger of Charlottesville, Virginia; and Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III of the Archdiocese of Atlanta; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Miller of Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Shlesinger was a patent attorney and headed the law firm of Shlesinger, Arkwright & Garvey of Alexandria. He invented 119 U.S. patents and numerous foreign patents. He is the author of the books “How to Invent” and “The Art of Successful Inventing” and authored film strips, audio presentations and numerous publications on inventing. He also developed several course curriculums designed to teach students of all ages how to invent.

He was recognized many times for his work including the award for Excellence in Education from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for his efforts in fostering America’s future innovators through Project XL in 1990. He is a veteran of WWII, a retired major in the U.S. Air Force., a navigator on the 379th Bomb Group, ETO Rheinland, Central Europe and Air Combat Campaigns, and served as a personnel officer instructor. A funeral Mass was held at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2907 Popkins Lane, Alexandria, Virginia on Oct. 31.

A memorial Mass was celebrated in Atlanta at the Cathedral of Christ the King on Oct. 29.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Poor Clare Monastery, 2505 Stone Hedge Drive, Alexandria, VA 22306.