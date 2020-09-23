Archbishop Hartmayer’s greeting to the Jewish community

Facebook

My Dear Friends and Colleagues in the Jewish Faith:

The LORD bless you and keep you.

The LORD make his face shine to you,

And be gracious to you.

The LORD lift up his countenance to you,

And give you peace.

(Numbers 6:24-26)

Pax et Bonum! Peace and Good!

In the name of the clergy and lay faithful of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, I greet you with the same words that St. Francis of Assisi used, as you celebrate Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days of the Jewish Faith. May these sacred days be a time of blessing for you and your loved ones.

Rosh Hashanah, the start of a New Year, is a time of new beginnings, giving thanks and praise for the good things that we have received. It is also an opportunity not only to look forward in hope, but to recommit ourselves to working together for peace and good in our world today.

This past year has been a turbulent one as we have witnessed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen our synagogues and churches closed, and many of our services suspended. Our faith sustains us and gives us the hope and courage to look forward to better days. We stand together in friendship united by bonds of love and peace.

Thank you for welcoming me to Atlanta. In the days ahead, I look forward to meeting you in person and building upon the spirit of Nostra Aetate, as we continue to strengthen our bonds of friendship and foster constant prayer and dialogue for the good of all.

In the words of Pope Francis: “In His eternal mercy, may He grant hope and serenity in our times and strengthen the cordial bonds of friendship between us.”

Shalom Alechem!

United in Prayer,

Most Rev. Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv.

Catholic Archbishop of Atlanta