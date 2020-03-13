Smyrna Atlanta’s archdiocesan schools announce closure By ANDREW NELSON, Staff Writer | Published March 13, 2020

MORE INFO For news and advisories on COVID-19, visit www.archatl.com.

SMYRNA—The Archdiocese of Atlanta’s schools will close for two weeks, starting Monday, March 16.

The closure was announced Friday, March 13, by Superintendent Dr. Diane Starkovich.

She said there were no known exposures to school communities of the COVID-19 virus, but “in the greater interest of public health” the schools will be closed.

During this time frame, all extracurricular activities, sports, practices, school events and field trips are cancelled.

The announcement said schools are scheduled to reopen Monday, March 30 “subject to review due to this rapidly changing situation.”

“Please know that the closing of our schools was not an easy decision,” said Starkovich. “Please stay safe and avoid large public gatherings during the next several weeks.”

The independent Catholic school, Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta, also announced on social media it was closing.

Nearly 12,000 students are enrolled in 18 archdiocesan and six independent Catholic Schools. In addition, 31 parish preschool programs serve more than 2,000 children.

Education will continue during the closure. High school students at archdiocesan schools will begin virtual school days Monday, March 16. Elementary schools will begin home learning plans no later than Wednesday, March 18.