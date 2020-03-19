Conyers
Abate takes vows to the hermitic life
Published March 19, 2020
CONYERS—Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, was celebrant for the profession of vows and investiture for Nicholas Abate to the hermitic life. The investiture was Wednesday, Jan. 15 at St. Pius X Church in Conyers.
Abate took the name of Brother Vincent Maria of the Holy Name. His family members and members of the parish community attended the sacred ceremony.
A hermit lives the life of religious consecration in solitude.
