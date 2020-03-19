Abate takes vows to the hermitic life

Photograph by Lee Depkin Nicholas Abate, left, makes his profession of poverty, chastity and obedience to God before Bishop Joel Konzen, SM, on Jan. 15 at St. Pius X Church, Conyers.

Facebook

Twitter

CONYERS—Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, was celebrant for the profession of vows and investiture for Nicholas Abate to the hermitic life. The investiture was Wednesday, Jan. 15 at St. Pius X Church in Conyers.

Abate took the name of Brother Vincent Maria of the Holy Name. His family members and members of the parish community attended the sacred ceremony.

A hermit lives the life of religious consecration in solitude.