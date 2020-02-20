SJN students celebrate diversity

Thirty-four countries are represented at St. John Neumann Regional School, Lilburn. The community joined with Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, center, to celebrate a Mass for Peace and Justice.

LILBURN—St. John Neumann Regional School celebrated Catholic Schools Week this year with a special Mass for Peace and Justice with Bishop Joel Konzen, SM, and pastor Father Sunny Punnakuziyil.

Some 85 students attended in the traditional dress of their countries of origin and were part of the opening procession to the Mass. Middle school students carried the hand-made flags of the 34 countries that are represented in the school.

Bishop Konzen made remarks after Communion, indicating that he was deeply moved by the reverence and respect the students gave to the celebration of the diversity in their own school. He indicated that St. John Neumann Regional School is a perfect example of what peace and justice could look like in the world, when we recognize and celebrate the diverse gifts of one another. He promised to carry a photo of the St. John Neumann students with him on his visit to Rome to meet with Pope Francis.