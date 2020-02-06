Our Lady of Victory School defends basketball title

The OLV Patriots and their coaches won top prize for the second consecutive year in the recent Private Athletic Conference basketball competition.

TYRONE—The Patriots of Our Lady of Victory School came out on top in the Private Athletic Conference basketball competition.

The OLV Patriots defeated the home team Bedford School with a score of 43-30, earning the top prize for the second year in a row.

The Patriots were led in scoring by Kamal Obarisiagbon and Joseph Mozie. OLV is coached by Doug Crane and assisted by Ricky Hampton.

The P.A.C. consists of private schools on the Southside of Atlanta, including OLV in Tyrone, The Bedford School in Fairburn, St. Paul Lutheran in Peachtree City and St. John the Evangelist School in Hapeville.