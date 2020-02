Local Catholic student athletes sign on to play college sports By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, Staff Writer | Published February 20, 2020

ATLANTA—This year’s National Signing Day took place on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Catholic seniors in public, private and Catholic high schools joined other athletes around the country by making it official when they signed binding national letters of intent to play collegiate sports at the college or university of their choice. The list below includes area Catholic athletes who made commitments on National Signing Day or earlier:

BASEBALL

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell: Trey Baker, Northwest Florida State College, Niceville, Florida; Bret Buursema, Berry College, Mount Berry; Dom Marcoccio, Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Marist School, Atlanta: William Stephens, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York; Liam Sullivan, University of Georgia, Athens.

Pinecrest Academy, Cumming: Caleb Bohn, Mercer University, Macon; Jay Sorohan, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw.

BASKETBALL

Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta: Olivia Tucker, Young Harris College, Young Harris; Kemia Ward, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee.

CHEERLEADING

Paulding County High School: Chance Jacob Wilson, Point University, West Point.

CROSS COUNTRY

Marist School, Atlanta: Kathleen Schellman, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama.

FOOTBALL

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell: James Bryant, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jackson Filipowicz, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York; Grayson Gilder, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York; Elijah Green, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Quinton Reese, Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia; Michael Wright, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania.

Marist School, Atlanta: Conner Abshier, Rhodes College, Memphis, Tennessee; Connor Cigelske, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro.

Pinecrest Academy, Cumming: Joey Kiernan, Birmingham-Southern College, Birmingham, Alabama; Ethan Massey, Berry College, Mount Berry.

LACROSSE

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell: Max Coopman, Bellarmine University, Louisville, Kentucky; Ruthie Mandell, Young Harris College, Young Harris; Hannah Nee, Mercer University, Macon; Kelly Scott, Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia.

ROWING

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell: Brianna Brysacz, University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado.

SOCCER

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell: Delaney Brown, University of Miami, Miami, Florida; Taylor Rish, University of Georgia, Athens.

Marist School, Atlanta: Eva Wirtz, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana.

SWIMMING/DIVING

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell: Rachel Saxon, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado.

Marist School, Atlanta: Quinn Harron, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

WRESTLING

Pinecrest Academy, Cumming: Joseph Metz, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York.