The Golden Lions roar past Madison County

Photo By Michael Alexander During the first half of the Jan. 14 game, St. Pius X High School’s Trey Acklin (#2), left, and Eamonn Kenah (#5), right, double team the Madison County player with the ball in the backcourt.

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—The St. Pius X High School boys’ basketball team started the Jan. 14 game with an 11-0 run, forcing Danielsville’s Madison County High School to call an early time out. It didn’t matter. St. Pius X players kept their foot on the gas, enforced a tenacious defense and defeated Madison County 77-42.

Junior Cal Petersen led St. Pius X with 17 points. Fifteen of his points were made on five three-pointers. Sophomore Eamonn Kenah added 11 points. Junior Jack Verrill pulled down seven rebounds and fellow junior Brookes Kahlert led the team with four assists.

St. Pius X (14-6) travels to Watkinsville to take on Oconee County Jan. 24. The team returns home Jan. 25 to host Atlanta’s Mount Vernon Presbyterian School.

Boys Basketball Scores (Jan. 17 – Jan. 18)

Blessed Trinity 57, Flowery Branch 42

Cristo Rey Atlanta 55, Dominion Christian 46

Blessed Trinity 57, Cristo Rey Atlanta 40

Creekside Christian 81, Holy Spirit Preparatory 62

Marist School 50, Chestatee High School 40

Marist School 43, St. Joseph’s Catholic (Greenville, SC) 33

Brentwood School 74, Monsignor Donovan 60

The Heritage School 80, Notre Dame Academy 47

Creekside Christian Academy 81, Notre Dame Academy 44

Our Lady of Mercy 44, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 41

Our Lady of Mercy 70, Strong Rock Christian 24

Pinecrest Academy 69, Walker School 64

Girls Basketball Scores



Flowery Branch 47, Blessed Trinity 38

Cristo Rey Atlanta 33, Dominion Christian 25

Holy Spirit Preparatory 56, Creekside Christian 39

Brentwood School 58, Monsignor Donovan 28

The Heritage School 32, Notre Dame Academy 27

Marist School 60, St. Joseph’s Catholic (Greenville, SC) 18

Notre Dame Academy 30, Creekside Christian Academy 25

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 60, Our Lady of Mercy 20

Our Lady of Mercy 56, Strong Rock Christian 30

Walker School 43, Pinecrest Academy 20

St. Pius X 38, Pace Academy 32