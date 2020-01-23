Atlanta
The Golden Lions roar past Madison County
By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, malexander@georgiabulletin.org | Published January 23, 2020
ATLANTA—The St. Pius X High School boys’ basketball team started the Jan. 14 game with an 11-0 run, forcing Danielsville’s Madison County High School to call an early time out. It didn’t matter. St. Pius X players kept their foot on the gas, enforced a tenacious defense and defeated Madison County 77-42.
Junior Cal Petersen led St. Pius X with 17 points. Fifteen of his points were made on five three-pointers. Sophomore Eamonn Kenah added 11 points. Junior Jack Verrill pulled down seven rebounds and fellow junior Brookes Kahlert led the team with four assists.
St. Pius X (14-6) travels to Watkinsville to take on Oconee County Jan. 24. The team returns home Jan. 25 to host Atlanta’s Mount Vernon Presbyterian School.
Boys Basketball Scores (Jan. 17 – Jan. 18)
Blessed Trinity 57, Flowery Branch 42
Cristo Rey Atlanta 55, Dominion Christian 46
Blessed Trinity 57, Cristo Rey Atlanta 40
Creekside Christian 81, Holy Spirit Preparatory 62
Marist School 50, Chestatee High School 40
Marist School 43, St. Joseph’s Catholic (Greenville, SC) 33
Brentwood School 74, Monsignor Donovan 60
The Heritage School 80, Notre Dame Academy 47
Creekside Christian Academy 81, Notre Dame Academy 44
Our Lady of Mercy 44, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 41
Our Lady of Mercy 70, Strong Rock Christian 24
Pinecrest Academy 69, Walker School 64
Girls Basketball Scores
Flowery Branch 47, Blessed Trinity 38
Cristo Rey Atlanta 33, Dominion Christian 25
Holy Spirit Preparatory 56, Creekside Christian 39
Brentwood School 58, Monsignor Donovan 28
The Heritage School 32, Notre Dame Academy 27
Marist School 60, St. Joseph’s Catholic (Greenville, SC) 18
Notre Dame Academy 30, Creekside Christian Academy 25
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 60, Our Lady of Mercy 20
Our Lady of Mercy 56, Strong Rock Christian 30
Walker School 43, Pinecrest Academy 20
St. Pius X 38, Pace Academy 32