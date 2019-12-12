Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

  • Holy Cross Church, Atlanta, and the American Red Cross combined forces during the 10th annual Bob Buechner Blood Drive. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Susan Beck was one of the first people to donate a unit a of blood during the 10th annual Bob Buechner Blood Drive at Holy Cross Church, Atlanta. Beck is a regular participant at the parish blood drive, along with her husband Tim. Holy Cross collected 212 units during the Dec. 7 drive. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Mark Kelly, right, poses for a photo with a woman as she is donating a unit of blood. Photo By Rob Buechner
  • Returning donors and Holy Cross parishioners Lucille Moleta, foreground, and Brantt Hudson joined more than 200 others in donating a unit of blood. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Volunteers check in scheduled donors for the 10th annual Bob Buechner Blood Drive at Holy Cross Church, Atlanta, Dec. 7. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Mark Kelly announces another raffle prize for a lucky blood donor. Photo By Rob Buechner
  • A Holy Cross parishioner prepares to donate a unit of blood. When the blood drive was completed, Holy Cross Church had collected 212 units of blood. Photo By Rob Buechner
  • Bob Buechner's widow, June, second from right, is joined by four of her seven children. They include (l-r) Rob Jr., Michael, David, and Laura Buechner Holmes. Not pictured are Linda Buechner Kelly, Thomas Buechner and Christopher Buechner. The most recent Bob Buechner Blood Drive marked its 10th anniversary at Holy Cross Church, Atlanta. Photo Courtesy of Rob Buechner

Holy Cross Church, Atlanta, and the American Red Cross combined forces during the 10th annual Bob Buechner Blood Drive. Photo By Michael Alexander

Atlanta

Buechner Blood Drive marks a decade

By MICHAEL ALEXANDER | Published December 12, 2019

ATLANTA—Holy Cross Church held its 10th annual Bob Buechner Blood Drive Saturday, Dec. 7. The initial visionary for the drive and its coordinator is Mark Kelly, but numerous volunteers and American Red Cross staff pitch in to make it happen.

“These amazing drives don’t happen without Katie Stilson, Holley Reynolds, Theresa Harris, Lupe Guyton, Ilsa Jackson, Sandra Permentz-Rodriguez, Rosa Ramos, Nancy Ramos and Karoline Brennan,” said Kelly. “They do the organizing and all of the hard ‘detail’ work behind the scenes.”

During the Dec. 7 Bob Buechner Blood Drive, an additional 212 units were collected, which brings the decade total to 3,226 units. According to the American Red Cross, one pint (unit) of blood can help save up to three lives. That translates to some 9,678 lives saved by the Holy Cross community.

Bob Buechner Sr., who died in 1998, was a longtime Holy Cross parishioner whose life revolved around his family and his faith. His 88-year-old widow, June, was on hand for the most recent drive.

“It’s an amazing remembrance of him,” said Buechner. “I can’t begin to thank all the people who come out to give blood.”

Read more about the history of the blood drive on The Georgia Bulletin blog and archives.

Related Articles