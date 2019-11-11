Local Catholic schools pay tribute to veterans





Our Lady of the Assumption School, Atlanta, honored 24 veterans in attendance for the school’s 2019 Veterans Day celebration. Photo Courtesy of Our Lady of the Assumption School

ATLANTA—Our Lady of the Assumption School (OLA) held its annual Veterans Day celebration in the school gymnasium Nov. 11. Twenty-four veterans joined the school’s faculty, staff and students for a community prayer service. The 24 men and women were mothers, fathers, husbands, grandfathers, and even great-grandfathers of current OLA students and teachers.

After the flag presentation, prayer, and some special songs from the kindergarten classes, enthusiastic students converged on the veterans to present them with cards letters and pictures.

St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw, held its first Veterans Day celebration in the school’s gymnasium. School principal and Dominican Sister Mary Cecilia served as mistress of ceremony during the program. The eight veterans in attendance are parishioners or connected to a student at the school or both.

United States Army recruiter Josey Huffman was the general assembly speaker. Huffman is the father of two St. Catherine of Siena students. Whit Gardner, United States Air Force, retired, spoke to the middle school students. Gardner told the students ‘the only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing’ were the words that inspired him to serve. His grandfather served in World War I and his father served in World War II.

Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans, has been a federal holiday in our nation since 1938.