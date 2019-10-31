Lyke House supporter Alan Pinado Sr. dies Oct. 6

Not only did Alan Pinado Sr. help secure the land that Lyke House, the Catholic Center at Atlanta University rests on, but he was one of its first benefactors. Pinado is credited with establishing the Real Estate Institute at Atlanta University and Morehouse College. Pinado died on Oct. 6. His memorial Mass takes place at 10 a.m., Nov. 4, at Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

ATLANTA—Alan Pinado Sr., who helped to establish the Lyke House, died in his home Oct. 6 surrounded by friends and family. He was 87.

Pinado was helpful with securing land needed for the current Lyke House building and was a great supporter for many years. The Lyke House is the Catholic Center at Atlanta University Center and serves students from several campuses.

He was also a member of Kappa Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, where he championed the game of chess in Atlanta schools.

“There would be no Lyke House without him,” said Msgr. Edward Branch, former director and chaplain of the Lyke House, who worked with Pinado over the years. Msgr. Branch retired in 2015.

Pinado earned a bachelor’s degree at Fordham University in New York. He served as an Army officer in Korea, later earning a master’s in business administration from the University of Notre Dame. He would later establish a Real Estate Institute at Atlanta University and Morehouse College where he taught for 16 years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia LaCour Pinado; daughter Jeanne Pinado; sons Alan Jr. (Nilsa), Anthony (Melanie), and Steven (Lischen) Pinado and nine grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta. Donations may be made to the Lyke House, 809 Beckwith Street, SW, Atlanta.