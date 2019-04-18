Marist baseball team displays diamond domination at home





















Marist School pitcher William Stephens (#10) held St. Pius X scoreless for five innings during the April 11 game at Marist School's Jerry Queen Field. Marist shut out St. Pius X 11-0. Photo By Michael Alexander

Additional Baseball Scores (April 12 – 15) Blessed Trinity 2 Chestatee High School 1 Drew Charter School Senior Academy 10 Cristo Rey Atlanta (JV) 1 The Heritage School 17 Holy Spirit Preparatory 0 Dominion Christian School 21 Notre Dame Academy 0 Creekside Christian Academy 15 Notre Dame Academy 3 Pinecrest Academy 5 Mount Paran Christian School 2

ATLANTA—St. Pius X High School’s baseball team traveled to Marist School’s Jerry Queen Field, where they faced some formidable pitching and an offensive barrage of runs. Marist shut out St. Pius X 11-0 in the April 11 game.

Marist School’s right-handed pitcher William Stephens held St. Pius X scoreless for five innings. Stephens was helped by his teammates on offense. They scored one run in the first inning and four runs in the third inning.

As they came up to bat in the fourth inning, Marist held a 5-0 lead. Center fielder Grey Taylor’s double off of St. Pius X pitcher Taz Butler batted in the first of six fourth-inning runs. Five of the six runs came after Marist had two outs. Before the third out was recorded, catcher James MacCallum and third baseman Dean Colton doubled, and shortstop Thomas Rollauer and outfielder Jacob Tally singled to close out the inning.

St. Pius was unable to score in the fifth inning, so according to Georgia high school baseball rules and regulations, “if a team trails by 10 or more runs and has gotten to bat in five innings, the umpires will end the game.”

Marist improved to 19 wins and 6 losses, while St. Pius X fell to 7 wins and 18 losses.

Both teams go on the road, Thursday, April 18, to compete in their final regular season game. St. Pius X travels to North Springs High School, Atlanta, while Marist goes to Roswell to face Blessed Trinity High School.