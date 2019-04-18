Marist baseball team displays diamond domination at home

Georgia Bulletin

  • Marist School pitcher William Stephens (#10) held St. Pius X scoreless for five innings during the April 11 game at Marist School's Jerry Queen Field. Marist shut out St. Pius X 11-0. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Marist School second baseman Matthew McDermond (#7) touches the bag before St. Pius X High School's Chandler Simpson (#12) can make it to second base. Then McDermond fires the ball down to the first baseman, Liam Sullivan, to successfully turn the double play in the first inning. Marist defeated St. Pius X in the April 11 game 11-0. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • St. Pius X outfielder Mike Spear swings at an oncoming ball, but he was unable to get on base during his first at bat during the April 11 game against Marist School. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • St. Pius X assistant coach Andrew Mabini, second from right, takes a walk to the mound to speak with starting pitcher Matthew Burdick (#28). Listening in are first baseman Nick Kosek, left, and catcher Nicolas Robinson, right. Mabini works with the pitchers and middle infielders in his role as coach. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Marist School first baseman Liam Sullivan is hit by a pitch in the second inning during the April 11 game against St. Pius X High School. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • After fielding a ground ball, Marist School third baseman Dean Colton throws the runner out heading to first base. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • In the second inning, St. Pius X's Anthony Ficco, center, came in to replace the team's starting left-handed pitcher. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Marist School left fielder Patrick Comerford doubles and bats in a run during the third inning of the game. As a team, Marist scored a total of four runs in the third inning. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Taz Butler (#35), the fourth pitcher used by St. Pius X during the April 11 game, throws over to first base in an attempt to pick off Marist School right fielder Tyler Hare. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Marist School catcher James MacCallum gestures to the dugout after hitting a double in the fourth inning. Marist would add six more runs in the fourth inning to go out to an 11-0 lead over St. Pius X. That would also turn out to be the final score of the April 11 game. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • During the fourth inning, (l-r) St. Pius X High School shortstop Chandler Simpson, third baseman DeMarcus Mitchell, second baseman Will Briones and first baseman Nick Kosek have a conference between the infield and outfield during the team's fifth and final pitching change. Photo By Michael Alexander

Atlanta

Marist baseball team displays diamond domination at home

By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, Staff Writer | Published April 18, 2019

 ATLANTA—St. Pius X High School’s baseball team traveled to Marist School’s Jerry Queen Field, where they faced some formidable pitching and an offensive barrage of runs. Marist shut out St. Pius X 11-0 in the April 11 game.

Marist School’s right-handed pitcher William Stephens held St. Pius X scoreless for five innings. Stephens was helped by his teammates on offense. They scored one run in the first inning and four runs in the third inning.

As they came up to bat in the fourth inning, Marist held a 5-0 lead. Center fielder Grey Taylor’s double off of St. Pius X pitcher Taz Butler batted in the first of six fourth-inning runs. Five of the six runs came after Marist had two outs. Before the third out was recorded, catcher James MacCallum and third baseman Dean Colton doubled, and shortstop Thomas Rollauer and outfielder Jacob Tally singled to close out the inning.

St. Pius was unable to score in the fifth inning, so according to Georgia high school baseball rules and regulations, “if a team trails by 10 or more runs and has gotten to bat in five innings, the umpires will end the game.”

Marist improved to 19 wins and 6 losses, while St. Pius X fell to 7 wins and 18 losses.

Both teams go on the road, Thursday, April 18, to compete in their final regular season game. St. Pius X travels to North Springs High School, Atlanta, while Marist goes to Roswell to face Blessed Trinity High School.