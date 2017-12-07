Deacon Fernando Barrueta dies Nov. 21

Facebook

CONYERS—Deacon Fernando Barrueta, who served at St. Pius X Church in Conyers, died Nov. 21. He was 77.

Born May 30, 1940, in Havana, Cuba, Deacon Barrueta studied at a preparatory school there. He was a graduate of the Inter-American Aviation School as an air-conditioning mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Raquel. They were married for 43 years and had three daughters, Libertad, Ana and Rachel, and several grandchildren.

Deacon Barrueta retired in 2006 after 40 years of employment with Sears Roebuck and Co. in warehouse management, starting in Miami, Florida, and continuing in Georgia. He enjoyed fishing and listening to classical music.

He was ordained a deacon in February 2011 and had served at the Conyers parish since that time.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Nov. 25, at St. Pius X Church.

Condolences may be sent to St. Pius X Church, 2621 Highway 20, SE, Conyers, GA 30013.