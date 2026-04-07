‘I have seen the Lord’ By LORRAINE V. MURRAY | Published April 7, 2026

I imagine myself driving to the cemetery, where my beloved husband was buried 10 years ago. I park at the usual spot and walk through the emerald grass to the grave. And then terror courses through me, when I see the grave has been opened and his body is gone.

This is what Mary Magdalene experienced on that morning long ago, when she went to Jesus’ tomb. She had endured the heart-wrenching experience of watching her beloved friend dying a horrendous death. After that, she probably slept very little, as she was tortured by the memories of his suffering.

Early Sunday morning, she rises before dawn and hurries to the garden, where she sees the stone was removed from his tomb. She runs to tell Peter and John the frightening news: “They have taken the Lord out of the tomb.”

Peter and John race to the garden, check the tomb and realize the Lord’s body is indeed missing. However, they don’t understand what Jesus had told them about rising from the dead, so they assume someone stole the body. And perhaps out of fear, they don’t stick around to investigate.

It is Mary, the faithful and courageous friend, who remains at the tomb, weeping. Looking inside, she sees two angels, who ask why she is crying. “Because they have taken away my Lord, and I don’t know where they have laid him.” She does not realize Jesus is nearby, quietly witnessing her sorrow. She thinks he is the gardener and suspects he is the culprit, so she asks him where the body is.

Jesus once said the sheep recognize the shepherd’s voice, and they will only follow that sound. Now the Good Shepherd speaks her name, “Mary,” and she immediately knows who he is. She says one word to him, which is filled with wonder and love: “Rabboni!”

I picture myself in the cemetery, hearing my husband say my name. I envision myself running toward him and hugging him tightly. But an embrace that day long ago was not part of Jesus’ plan, so he tells Mary: “Do not hold me, for I have not yet ascended to the Father.”

Sometimes we cling too tightly to people who have died. We forget their death was God’s will for them. If our beloved died in a state of grace, we know he is with God, but we are human, so we cry for what we have lost.

Jesus gives Mary a vital mission: “Go to my brethren and tell them, ‘I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.’” She obeys him, of course, and tells the disciples the amazing news in words that are simple but earth shaking: “I have seen the Lord.”

That morning in the garden with Mary Magdalene at the empty tomb reveals the heart of Easter, which is the fulfillment of Christ’s promise: “He who believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live.” Let’s pray that, like Mary Magdalene, we will meet Jesus one day. Let’s pray he will call our names, and we will see him face to face. In my case, I hope Jesus gently leads me to someone standing nearby in the emerald grass, someone who has been waiting a long time to see me.