A prayer for service members and veterans Published November 15, 2024

Now that the 2024 elections are past, we can take note of other important national observances, one of which is Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11. One of the hallmarks of American society has been its respect for those who have served our nation as members of the armed services, among whom I am glad to include my brother, a Navy veteran; my good priest friend, a former Air Force chaplain; and my fellow Auxiliary Bishop Bernard Shlesinger, an Air Force veteran.

We get some reminders of the respect accorded active-duty military members—early boarding on planes and sometimes a round of applause on a flight. There are special license plates for veterans and sometimes school visits where veterans tell their story and are received warmly by students and teachers. These signs of appreciation are the mark of a civilized nation, recognizing that a relatively small percentage of the population is entrusted with representing the total populace in protecting the security of our republic.

The percentage of veterans in the American population has dropped significantly, from 18% in 1980 to 6% in 2022. On the one hand, that can be seen as good news, in that it means fewer Americans have been needed to defend the country in a recent conflict. But it does mean that fewer of us have direct contact with veterans with every passing year, which may decrease our level of awareness of the roles that military service members play on our behalf.

There are ways that the Catholic Church demonstrates its concern in this area—one, by deploying chaplains for both active-duty members and for veterans. The Archdiocese of Atlanta, in addition to supplying priests for certain out-of-diocese duties such as seminary teaching and service in the Roman Curia, also has priests serving as active military chaplains and as chaplains to veterans’ facilities in the archdiocese. A number of our priests have served as military chaplains in the past. In addition, individual parishes often honor veterans and active-duty service members from their parish or send cards and gifts to unknown military service members as a sign or their support.

The life of a service member is not easy, and maintaining a good relationship with the church can be a challenge while on active duty. Chaplains work hard to aid service men and women in staying connected to their faith, an important element in the support needed while fulfilling their commitments in unusual and trying circumstances. Family bonds and experiences can suffer especially because of the pressures of absence and frequent moves. We know, too, that veterans often require physical and emotional care after their service is completed. As Catholics, we recognize that this additional care is deserved and needed for veterans to have the personal and professional fulfillment that is their due.

We get a reminder of the role played by exemplary Catholics in national defense when we see soldiers and sailors venerated as saints or blesseds in the church. Celebrating the lives of these courageous individuals, some of them martyrs, serves to prompt our prayers for all active duty service members and veterans, whose lives have been interrupted and sometimes injured or sacrificed for the sake of all citizens. When all is going well, in terms of national security, it may be easy to forget what we owe those who supply our constant protection.

The following prayer is recommended for all who serve their nation in the armed services: “Lord God, Almighty Father, creator of mankind and author of peace, as we are ever mindful of the cost paid for the liberty we possess, we ask you to bless the members of our armed forces. Give them courage, hope, and strength. May they ever experience your firm support, gentle love, and compassionate healing. Be their power and protector, leading them from darkness to light. To you be all glory, honor, and praise, now and forever. Amen.”