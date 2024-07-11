Be not afraid By BISHOP BERNARD E. SHLESINGER III | Published July 11, 2024 | En Español

Be not afraid! There is a presidential election ahead of us and we will hear news about how bad things will be if this or that candidate is elected. The political parties will endeavor to leverage fear in the voter concerning a rival candidate for the sake of garnishing votes for their own candidate.

Although there is great uncertainty regarding what we think the future holds for our nation, we are reminded by the psalmist; “Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save. … Blessed are those whose help is the God of Jacob.” (Ps 146)

Be not afraid. We may panic momentarily if we lose a valuable item like a passport or cell phone. We may experience prolonged anxiety if we are facing the loss of gainful employment, health or personal honor. Living in peace and joy for a Christian is learning how to let go control over life to find life in Christ. The fullness of life is essentially relational rather than situational. As long as we recognize the abiding presence of Jesus in our boat, we need not focus on the waves or problems that seem to forecast impending doom. The psalmist reminds us; “Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war breaks out against me, even then I will be confident. (Ps 27)

Be not afraid. It is my hope that the youth of today will learn how to overcome fear and find in Jesus the one friend who will never disappoint them. Statistics show that there is increased anxiety and need for mental health professionals to assist the youth. Many of them suffer from social anxiety. The excessive use of social media seems to manifest a negative impact regarding proper human development among teens and young adults.

When I celebrate the sacrament of confirmation, I encounter more young people choosing for their confirmation name St. Dymphna, the patron saint of those suffering with nervous disorders and anxiety. However, I suppose the root problem for many of our youth is that they are taught this world must fulfill their hopes, and happiness is a personal achievement rather than a matter of faith. I hope they will be reminded by the psalmist “Your love is better than life.” (Ps 63)

The words “Be not afraid!” are echoed throughout Scriptures. They became popularized in modern times by St. John Paul II and are the title of a popular song by Father Bob Dufford, SJ. We often hear this song at funerals. Perhaps, we should sing this song in an election year or when facing some personal setback. I believe that this could be an anthem for our youth as they experience anxiety and fear for their future.

Why should they not be afraid? Because Jesus goes before them always and can give them rest if they follow him. Let us come to Jesus to find our peace in our restlessness (Mt 11:28-30). Let us come to Jesus to find a peace that only he can give rather than anxiety by pressuring ourselves to be self-sufficient (Jn 14:27).

Let us allow his perfect love to cast out all of our fear (1 Jn 4:18). Be not afraid!