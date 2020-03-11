Archdiocese of Atlanta cancels events due to COVID-19 Published March 11, 2020

Here is a list of events in the Archdiocese of Atlanta canceled due to COVID-19 concerns:

The Archdiocese of Atlanta’s schools will close for two weeks, starting Monday, March 16. The closure was announced Friday, March 13, by Superintendent Dr. Diane Starkovich. She said there were no known exposures to school communities of the COVID-19 virus, but “in the greater interest of public health” the schools will be closed.

Toni’s Camp: The event, hosted by the Disabilities Ministry, for women and men with special needs has been canceled. All registered campers will have their payments refunded. Any volunteer who already paid for bus transportation will also receive a refund. If a family or a volunteer has questions, please contact Maggie Rousseau at 404-920-7682 or mrousseau@archatl.com.

High School Youth Rally: The event scheduled for March 21 at St. Oliver Plunkett Church has been canceled.

Mercy Care: postponing the Mercy Ball from March 21 to June 13 for the safety of guests. We are grateful for community support of our mission and hope even more people will be able to celebrate with us in June.

Holy Spirit Prep: the 9th-12th grade Spring Dance scheduled for Saturday, March 14 is canceled. Students and parents can contact Mr. Labbe for ticket sales reimbursements. This is as a precaution towards social gatherings at this time.

St. Vincent de Paul Hunger Walk: Fundraiser scheduled for Sunday, March 15, is canceled.