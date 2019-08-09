Young adults voice concerns in short survey By SAMANTHA SMITH, Staff Writer | Published August 9, 2019

SMYRNA— Young adults, ages 18-39, are invited to complete a survey about their concerns as Catholics and share thoughts on the church regarding the sex abuse crisis.

This survey is an extension of the 2018 Youth Synod. Information from this survey will be used for future Georgia Bulletin stories and outreach programs sponsored by the Office of Formation and Discipleship.

Complete the short young adult survey online. It will close Oct. 1, 2019.