The Great American Eclipse in Archdiocese of Atlanta Published August 21, 2017

Catholic schools and people in the Atlanta Archdiocese looked skyward on Aug. 21 to take in the eclipse.

We asked people to submit photos as they observed the historic event. We got more photos than we could put in the Aug. 24 issue, so here are some to enjoy

Eclipse ready! (try taking a selfie with the glasses on haha) #greatsolareclipse2017 #eclipse #covecrest #selfie #priestlife A post shared by Fr. G. Shroff (@gashwin) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Middle School science class pal “Indiana Bones” has been modeling solar eclipse glasses for a few days now! #SolarEclipse2017 #EclipseDay pic.twitter.com/L5VmkqIVuV — Pinecrest Academy (@PinecrestAcadem) August 21, 2017

Great scenes from @HolySpiritPrep for the eclipse. The photography class built a special camera obscura for the event. pic.twitter.com/VevI9qJuxO — Georgia Bulletin (@georgiabulletin) August 21, 2017

Fun fact uncovered by a colleague: the gaps between tree leaves act as pinhole lenses, projecting the image of the eclipsed sun as a crescent.