The Great American Eclipse in Archdiocese of Atlanta
Published August 21, 2017
Catholic schools and people in the Atlanta Archdiocese looked skyward on Aug. 21 to take in the eclipse.
We asked people to submit photos as they observed the historic event. We got more photos than we could put in the Aug. 24 issue, so here are some to enjoy
Middle School science class pal “Indiana Bones” has been modeling solar eclipse glasses for a few days now! #SolarEclipse2017 #EclipseDay pic.twitter.com/L5VmkqIVuV
— Pinecrest Academy (@PinecrestAcadem) August 21, 2017
Great scenes from @HolySpiritPrep for the eclipse. The photography class built a special camera obscura for the event. pic.twitter.com/VevI9qJuxO
— Georgia Bulletin (@georgiabulletin) August 21, 2017
Crescent shadows in @archatl parking lot #EclipseSolar2017 pic.twitter.com/UMTNKgawhQ
— Georgia Bulletin (@georgiabulletin) August 21, 2017
Fun fact uncovered by a colleague: the gaps between tree leaves act as pinhole lenses, projecting the image of the eclipsed sun as a crescent.
#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/G0wopldpQV
— Marist School (@MaristSchool) August 21, 2017
It was hard to contain our excitement! #PAStaff #LowerSchoolTeachers #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/Di0mSI9ysZ
— Pinecrest Academy (@PinecrestAcadem) August 21, 2017
