The Great American Eclipse in Archdiocese of Atlanta

Published August 21, 2017

Catholic schools and people in the Atlanta Archdiocese looked skyward on Aug. 21 to take in the eclipse.

We asked people to submit photos as they observed the historic event. We got more photos than we could put in the Aug. 24 issue, so here are some to enjoy

Eclipse ready! (try taking a selfie with the glasses on haha) #greatsolareclipse2017 #eclipse #covecrest #selfie #priestlife

A post shared by Fr. G. Shroff (@gashwin) on

Fun fact uncovered by a colleague: the gaps between tree leaves act as pinhole lenses, projecting the image of the eclipsed sun as a crescent.

