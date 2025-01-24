Students honor MLK’s legacy during youth celebration

Photo by Terry Pickard Bishop John N. Tran talks to St. John the Evangelist School students before the Jan. 19 MLK Youth Celebration program, asking them about their planned performance.

HAPEVILLE—In a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., elementary students from across the Archdiocese of Atlanta showcased their creative talents at the 17th annual MLK Youth Celebration at St. John the Evangelist School on Jan 19.

The event, held in the Hapeville school’s auditorium, featured an exhibition of student work and performances from choirs. Teachers, families and parishioners attended to support the students and celebrate the civil rights leader’s influence on education, faith and social justice. Bishop John Nhan Tran and Patty Childs, superintendent of Catholic schools, attended as well. The Office of Intercultural Ministries of the archdiocese organizes the event.

Choir students from St. Mary’s Academy, Fayetteville, opened the program with a performance of “Child of Peace.” Additional performances were presented by choir students of St. John the Evangelist School, St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur; and St. John Neumann Regional School, Lilburn.

The young participants created powerful posters and wrote essays reflecting upon Dr. King’s transformative role in shaping both their faith and educational experiences. Their words and art captured the essence of King’s teachings, with an emphasis on faith-based service and equality.

Students submitted work for an essay contest in which they had to reflect on King’s legacy and how it has shaped their education. Ella Jordan from Our Lady of the Assumption School, Atlanta, won third place in the essay contest. Second place went to Iris Sutherland from St. Joseph Parish School, Athens.

St. Thomas More School student Abigail Hagos won first place in the essay contest. In her work, she compared the world to a Category 5 hurricane, and how amid the “flash floods of fury and lingering fear of tension,” there have been prominent figures to lead the nation out of the chaos.

“The Catholic social teaching, ‘life and dignity of the human person,’ portrays the exact image Dr. King was showing us in order to solve prejudice,” Hagos said in her essay. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. showed how peace overrides violence. He showed us what matters is how you recover after the storm, because the eye of the hurricane is only temporary.”

Students entering the poster contest were asked to create a piece sharing King’s message through art. In the overall poster contest, Pablo Larraz and Kyle Lipscomb of St. Joseph School, Marietta, won first place. Katy Karschner of Holy Redeemer School, Johns Creek, won second place, and Bernadette Bradburn and Kelsie Ouedraugo of St. Joseph Parish School, Athens, won third.

St. John the Evangelist School choir teacher Ashley Broadwater expressed pride for her students and said this holiday is one she prepares her students for each year to ensure they honor King’s mission in pursuing diversity.

“I try to tell the students about the privilege they have of being at such a diverse school and why it’s important to the MLK holiday,” she shared. “We wouldn’t have that privilege without the holiday, so seeing them be so enthusiastic about this event is a super big deal to me.”

The event was not only a showcase of student creativity, but also a moment of reflection of King’s message of the deep connection between justice and faith. Bishop Tran concluded the event by praising the student’s efforts in exploring the leader’s message and asked them to understand how their education and faith play vital roles in continuing King’s dream.

“It was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s faith that enabled him to be a nonviolent person and to see the goodness in others,” Bishop Tran said. “I invite you to remember as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as he invites us to have a dream, remember that God has a vision and dream for you.”